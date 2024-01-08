Frictionless Compliance Meets Robust Security: StandardC Completes 2024 SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

News provided by

StandardC

08 Jan, 2024, 12:33 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StandardC, the leading provider of integrated business identity solutions for financial institutions and regulated businesses, reaffirms its culture of data integrity, security, and privacy with SOC 2 Type 2 certification.

"The SOC 2 Type 2 certification solidifies StandardC's unwavering foundation in data security, internal controls, and effective risk management," stated Robert Mann, CEO of StandardC. "This achievement grants our clients the confidence and peace of mind to leverage our Unified Customer Management platform for seamless customer due diligence, KYC, KYB, UBO verification, customer onboarding, document management, and ongoing monitoring across banking, lending, and beyond."

The SOC 2 Type 2 certification serves as the industry-recognized benchmark that validates the effectiveness of StandardC's internal controls and ensures its customers' highest level of data protection. As the leading software provider of digital business identity and advanced banking compliance solutions, StandardC seamlessly integrates enhanced data security with its dynamic onboarding, due diligence, and monitoring software. This powerful combination unlocks a trifecta of benefits:

  • Robust Data Security: SOC 2 Type 2 verification assures security and internal controls, safeguarding sensitive customer information against evolving threats.
  • Streamlined Compliance: StandardC's solutions simplify regulatory and risk management burdens, freeing up resources for growth and innovation.
  • Exceptional Customer Experiences: Frictionless onboarding and automated processes boost efficiency and customer satisfaction, fostering lasting loyalty.

Experience the power of StandardC's solutions firsthand. Visit their website at www.standardc.io to learn more.

About StandardC 

StandardC empowers financial institutions and regulated businesses with seamless compliance and exceptional customer experiences through its fully integrated business identity and compliance management systems. Their unified platform streamlines onboarding, KYC/AML, and relationship management, unlocking operational efficiency and growth. StandardC safeguards your business and fuels success, from banking to any highly regulated industry.

SOURCE StandardC

