Friendly Technologies Announces the Launch of Its Speed and Latency Testing Tool That Is Fully Compliant With FCC DA 18-710

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendly Technologies, an industry leader in IoT & Device Management and a veteran of TR-069 software development, announced today the launch of its fully functional Speed & Latency Testing Tool.

The tool is designed for US broadband carriers and Internet and Wireless Internet Service Providers who are recipients of CAP high-cost universal service support – including price cap carriers, rate-of-return carriers, rural broadband experiment (RBE) support recipients, Alaska Plan carriers, and CAF Phase II auction winners.

Friendly's Speed & Latency Testing tool is an industry-based framework that supports the entire range of testing and reporting needs, as detailed by FCC DA-710 requirements. The tool is being provided as a part of the existing Friendly TR-069 Device Management platform.

Friendly's Speed & Latency Tool is designed to fully comply with the FCC requirements while providing the most feature-rich offering to the service providers:

Easy to deploy, requiring minimal professional services

Easy to use for scheduling and generation of speed & latency reports

Facilitates optimized testing conditions, including IXP selection

Industry-based (TR-143) solution that is device and network agnostic

Data collection and storage

Data analytics and audit, via Friendly's QoE monitoring solution

Secure and robust solution

Flexible support

Connect and test devices on Friendly's Testing Cloud, prior to purchase

Cost-efficient solution with flexible packages

The Speed & Latency Tool is a response to the growing demand of Friendly's existing US customers – broadband carriers and Internet and Wireless Internet service providers that utilize Friendly's TR-069 ACS platform for remote management of CPEs. Friendly's TR-069 ACS is the most widely installed TR-069 device management solution, deployed by hundreds of carriers and service providers around the globe.

"Friendly Technologies is proud to launch our new, fully FCC-compliant Speed & Latency Testing offering – a solution that will become a standard tool for delivering the entire range of testing and reporting needs as defined by the DA-710 report," said Ofer Greenberg, Friendly's Director of Sales & Business Development. "Friendly's Speed & Testing tool, based on industry standards, is the most comprehensive, cost-efficient, and easily deployed solution out of the three network testing options approved by the FCC. Our tool requires minimal professional services and time for deployment, and it provides carriers and service providers with absolute certainty regarding their compliance with the FCC requirements," he concluded.

About Friendly Technologies

Friendly Technologies is a leading provider of carrier-class platforms for IoT, Smart Home, and TR-069 device management.

Friendly has been providing TR-069 device management solutions for carriers and service providers since 2007. When IoT and the Smart Home first emerged, Friendly leveraged its experience and extended its offering to the IoT and Smart Home markets. Today, Friendly provides a unified IoT platform for the management of LWM2M, MQTT, OMA-DM, and TR-069 devices – and a full solution for the Smart Home.

Friendly's platforms enable customers to generate new revenue streams in the Smart Home and IoT markets, such as Utilities, Transportation, Smart cities, and more.

Friendly's traditional TR-069 ACS for carriers and CSPs improves the customer experience, reduces costs, provisions new devices, monitors QoE, and configures and updates firmware remotely while offering data insights to service providers.

Friendly Technologies, whose device management and IoT solutions are installed by over two hundred service providers and IoT companies worldwide, has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Global Leader in Unified Device and Smart Home Management.

For more information, please visit https://www.friendly-tech.com

