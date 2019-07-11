Friendly Technologies Launches WiFi Optimization & WiFi Mesh Management System

RAMAT GAN, Israel, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendly Technologies, a leading TR-069 and IoT company, announced today the launch of its new WiFi management module, including WiFi optimization and problem resolution as well as support of WiFi Mesh. The Friendly solution enables carriers and CSPs to offer strong and reliable wireless connectivity for all connected devices in the end users environment.

The WiFi Optimization package is a comprehensive and advanced set of tools for the diagnostics, QoE monitoring, prevention, and resolution of Wi-Fi problems including the support for standard WiFi devices and WiFi Mesh devices.

This Wi-Fi advanced features joins Friendly tech's standard solution line of products for device management, resulting in the most comprehensive solution for carriers and service providers.

Friendly's WiFi toolset includes new features for the companies Call Center Portal – for speedy diagnostics and the resolution of Wi-Fi related issues; and Friendly Connect, the end-user mobile app for Wi-Fi optimization – a self-help application that helps users follow simple steps for WiFi diagnostics and repair

The Friendly mesh management platform incorporates automated installation and configuration, a topological map of the WiFi Mesh devices installed at home, problem diagnostics and repair, call center tools and self-healing tools.

By launching this new set of tools, Friendly Technologies enables service providers to:

Quickly identify and resolve WiFi related problems

Dramatically reduce call handling times at support centers

Reduce the number of calls to the call center – by means of self-help features.

Improve the quality of triple play services

Increase customer satisfaction, thereby reducing churn

"This comprehensive WiFi optimization toolset was designed to solve a very acute problem that most of our CSP customers are facing today – the prevalence of complaints to Call Centers that stem from WiFi related issues," said Ilan Migdal, CEO of Friendly Technologies.

Migdal continued, "WiFi has become extremely prominent. People are using WiFi at home – on laptops, mobile phones, and smart devices that source Internet from home WiFi networks, and these become congested. We are excited to introduce our new set of tools that helps CSPs prevent, detect, and resolve WiFi related problems in a timely manner and save on support costs."

