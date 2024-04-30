Friendly Technologies to Showcase Pioneering IoT Solutions at AsiaTech

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Friendly Technologies, a leader in IoT and device management, is excited to announce its participation at AsiaTech, where it will display its advanced solutions at Booth 4I1-1. The company will showcase its extensive portfolio, designed to enhance connectivity and streamline device management across various networks.

Attending from Friendly Technologies are key members from the product and business development teams, eager to engage with attendees, demonstrate product functionalities, and discuss industry trends. The team is looking forward to sharing insights and exploring collaboration opportunities.

Exhibition Highlights:

Friendly Unified Device Management: A comprehensive platform tailored for robust management of IoT devices.

Friendly TR-069/TR-369 : Solutions to streamline FTTH and broadband services, enhancing efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Wi-Fi Management Plus : A tool designed to enhance connectivity and simplify user experience with superior Wi-Fi management capabilities.

: A tool designed to enhance connectivity and simplify user experience with superior Wi-Fi management capabilities. One-IoT Device Management: An all-encompassing solution ensuring seamless management of every device over any network.

Friendly Technologies Enables:

Automated self-installation, reducing the need for technical support and enhancing user independence.

Advanced data collection and analytics to drive decision-making and improve service delivery.

Remote diagnostics and repair capabilities, ensuring high uptime and customer satisfaction.

Compatibility with multiple protocols including TR-069 ACS, TR-369 USP, LwM2M, LoRa, MQTT, NB-IoT, and CoAP, making it a versatile choice for diverse IoT applications.

Join us at Booth 4I1-1 to discover how Friendly Technologies is driving the future of IoT and device management. Our team is ready to provide insights into how our technologies can integrate into your existing and future projects to create more connected and manageable technological environments.

About Friendly Technologies:

Friendly Technologies is committed to delivering industry-leading solutions that foster improved device management and connectivity across telecommunications, utilities, and IoT industries. With a focus on innovation and user experience, Friendly Technologies continues to lead the way in making technology friendlier and more accessible.

