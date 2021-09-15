Friendly's Brings Back 'Cones for Kids' Campaign To Benefit Easterseals

DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark your calendars, because Friendly's 'Cones for Kids' campaign is back! After a several year hiatus, Cones for Kids is returning from September 20 through October 31 to raise money to benefit Easterseals, America's largest nonprofit provider of services and advocacy for children and adults with disabilities, including veterans and seniors, and their families. All Friendly's Restaurants will participate toward the goal of raising $500,000 through the six-week campaign.

During this limited time campaign, Friendly's guests making a $2 donation will receive a sheet of shareable Halloween treat cards valid for five free kids cones, plus a $5 off $25 coupon. Coupons are valid from November 1 to November 30 and can be redeemed at any Friendly's Restaurant.

"At Friendly's, we're not only a softie for ice cream but a softie for people too, which is why we're so excited to bring back the Cones for Kids campaign this fall," said Craig Erlich, CEO of Friendly's Restaurants. "Our partnership with Easterseals supports the organization's life-changing services in local communities for children and adults with disabilities. We're so grateful to be able to continue our partnership and give back to our communities, one ice cream cone at a time."

Friendly's Cones for Kids campaign started in the early 1980s and has been a cherished tradition throughout the years. The campaign has raised more than $28 million for Easterseals local disability services over the years, helping millions of kids and adults in Friendly's markets nationwide. Funds raised from the campaign remain local to support a wide range of programming at 15 Easterseals organizations, serving individuals and families in the communities where Friendly's Restaurants are located.

"Easterseals is honored to once again benefit from the Cones for Kids campaign at Friendly's," said Easterseals President and CEO Angela F. Williams. "We are thankful for this long-standing partnership which, throughout the years, has helped support critical services for children and adults with disabilities and their families in Friendly's markets nationwide."

For more information about Friendly's Restaurants, visit www.friendlysrestaurants.com .

For more information about Easterseals, visit www.easterseals.com .

About Friendly's Restaurants Co, LLC:

Friendly's Restaurants Co, LLC is a restaurant company that operates under the iconic brand name "Friendly's Restaurants," serving signature sandwiches, burgers and ice cream desserts in 130 friendly, full service restaurants. For over 80 years, Friendly's Restaurants and their dedicated service teams have delighted generations of guests by offering everyday value on great tasting food and ice cream creations. Friendly's Restaurants was acquired by Amici Partners Group, LLC, an experienced investor group with a national and international franchisor background specializing in the restaurant industry. For the future, Friendly's Restaurants has plans for introducing new and innovative food and ice cream offerings, bright new restaurants, and unique ways to reach and satisfy guests. For additional information please visit www.friendlysrestaurants.com.

About Easterseals

Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through life-changing disability and community services. For more than 100 years, we have worked tirelessly with our partners to enhance quality of life and expand local access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. And we won't rest until every one of us is valued, respected, and accepted. Through its national network of affiliates, Easterseals provides essential services and on-the-ground supports to more than 1.5 million people each year -- from early childhood programs for the critical first five years, to autism services, to medical rehabilitation and employment programs, to veterans services, and more. Our public education, policy, and advocacy initiatives positively shape perceptions and address the urgent and evolving needs of the one in four Americans living with disabilities today. Together, we're empowering people with disabilities, families, and communities to be full and equal participants in society. Learn more at www.easterseals.com

SOURCE Friendly's