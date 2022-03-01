Friendly's Restaurants Debuts First Friendly's Cafe

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In 1935, the Blake Brothers founded their first ice cream shop in Springfield, Massachusetts and named it "Friendly." The name was a promise that the small ice cream shop would be a friendly place for families to enjoy a meal together. 86-years later the iconic brand is still delivering on that promise, while continuing to innovate for both loyal patrons and new customers.

Friendly's Restaurants announces the launch of Friendly's Cafe, a fast-casual concept, in Westfield, Massachusetts (291 East Main St.) which opened on Feb. 26. The new concept aims to deliver beloved Friendly's menu items, from craveable hamburgers, supermelts and entrees to decadent ice cream sundaes, via a fast-casual service model providing guests flexibility to order and pay at their own pace.

"Friendly's Cafe delivers our time-tested Friendly's menu, putting an emphasis on fresh ingredients, convenience, to-go and delivery in a fun and joyful environment," said Craig Erlich, CEO of Friendly's Restaurants. "We envision Friendly's Cafe as an opportunity for further menu and technology innovation to meet our customer's changing desires, while also still adhering to our mission of bringing family and friends around the table to make new memories."

The 2,700 square-foot Friendly's Cafe will have seating for 45 guests and a dedicated side of the building with four parking spots reserved for curbside pick-up. The new concept provides guests the flexibility to order and pay at their own pace. Upon entering Friendly's Cafe, guests have the option of ordering directly at the counter or through a QR code at their table where the food and ice cream is delivered to them once ready. Customers will also be able to order food online in advance and pick-up their items from the designated to-go area or have it delivered. And no meal at Friendly's Cafe is complete without an ice cream sundae, which guests can now order via a QR code from their table or by walking up to the ice cream bar counter.

Friendly's Cafe will feature innovative menu items like the Tater Kegs appetizer, $100,000 Cobb Salad, Legendary Honey BBQ Chicken SuperMelt, Dorito's@ Cool Ranch@ ChoppedCheese Burger, and Bangin' Beef Stroganoff.

A grand opening event is planned for April 6 with a ribbon cutting, free giveaways and more.

For more information about Friendly's Restaurants, visit www.friendlysrestaurants.com .

Friendly's Restaurants is an iconic American brand serving signature entrees, burgers, sandwiches and hand-crafted, specialty ice cream desserts in 130 friendly, full service restaurants. For over 80 years, Friendly's Restaurants and their dedicated service teams have delighted generations of guests by offering everyday value on great tasting food and ice cream creations. Friendly's Restaurants was acquired by Amici Partners Group, LLC, an experienced investor group with a national and international franchisor background specializing in the restaurant industry.

