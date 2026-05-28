Friends & Neighbors | F&N Med Names Dan Hoedeman Managing Director

Agency veteran brings 20+ years of experience to F&N and F&N Med.

MINNEAPOLIS, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Friends & Neighbors (F&N), a Minneapolis-based brand strategy and creative agency, today announced the appointment of Dan Hoedeman as Managing Director. He joins at a pivotal growth moment to strengthen client relationships, expand agency capabilities, and accelerate F&N Med, the agency's specialized MedTech practice.

Hoedeman brings more than 20 years of agency experience to the role, with a track record of delivering outsized results for major consumer brands like Subaru, Delta Air Lines, and Old Navy and ambitious MedTech and healthcare companies including Smiths Medical, Coloplast, Nuvectra, Greatbatch Medical, and Tactile Medical.

Hoedeman will guide client strategy, shape agency teams and operations, and contribute to the long-term direction of F&N. A central focus will be expanding F&N Med, which was created to help growth-stage medical device companies use brand to stand out, align teams, and build valuation vs. visibility alone.

"Dan accelerates where we're going," said Mark Bubula, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Friends & Neighbors and F&N Med. "His leadership across major brands, combined with his belief in brand as a business driver, makes him the right partner to help us become the go-to agency for MedTech companies ready to make their mark."

Hoedeman is drawn to brands navigating complexity and sees MedTech as the exact territory where belief-driven thinking shifts the status quo. "Friends & Neighbors has a rare ability to blend strategic sharpness with soulful creative and turn that into real business impact," he said. "I'm excited to help write the next chapter, especially with F&N Med. I have a genuine passion for MedTech and healthcare, and believe that's where bold, belief-driven thinking breaks through."

About Friends & Neighbors

Friends & Neighbors is an independent, strategic branding agency that helps complex brands perform at their highest level. With deep expertise in MedTech and other highly regulated sectors, we specialize in building brand platforms that create differentiation, build trust, align teams, and drive enterprise value. F&N Med, the agency's specialty MedTech branding practice, has contributed to three $1B+ MedTech acquisitions in the past four years with its work. Learn more at friends-neighbors.com and friends-neighbors.com/fn-med.

SOURCE Friends & Neighbors