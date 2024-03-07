Friends of the Blue Hills to Welcome Jen Klein, PhD as New Executive Director

MILTON, Mass., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Friends of the Blue Hills is excited to share that Jen Klein will join its leadership team as Executive Director following an extensive search process. Inspired by formative experiences during her time growing up in Detroit, she has dedicated her career to fostering ecological literacy, connecting people to urban green spaces, and cultivating civic engagement to care for our natural world.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jen as our new Executive Director," said Matt Panucci, Board President. "Jen's passion for promoting environmental education and her commitment to protecting and creating inclusive outdoor spaces align perfectly with our current priorities. We learned during the pandemic about the critical role that the Blue Hills play in supporting the mental, physical, and social health of Boston area communities. Jen is the right leader to raise local and regional awareness about issues that threaten the park as well as to connect people and communities through a shared vision to ensure that the park is accessible for all."

In her previous role as Director of Outdoor Experience at The Trustees of Reservations, Jen spearheaded substantial growth in outdoor programming, established crucial partnerships to diversify audiences, and launched initiatives to reach underserved urban communities. Prior to her tenure at the Trustees, Jen held various positions at Mass Audubon including as the first State-wide Education manager. She is also President of the Board of the Massachusetts Environmental Education Society.

"As a long time Blue Hills trail user I am thrilled to bring my love of the outdoors and passion for connecting people to nature to the great work of Friends of the Blue Hills and lead the organization into its next chapter," says Klein. "As the social and ecological role of parks are evolving, Friends of the Blue Hills is well positioned to build upon over forty years of great work and usher in a new chapter for the park and the communities it serves. I look forward to continuing the great work the staff, board, and volunteers have done to protect the park, steward our trails, and engage with communities while expanding our work to make Blue Hills the preeminent green space for not only greater Boston, but all of southern New England."

Jen holds a Ph.D. in Interdisciplinary Studies, with a focus on urban ecology, urban green space, and ecological literacy. She shares her expertise as an adjunct faculty member at Lesley University and Johnson and Wales University, teaching courses in Urban Ecology, Environmental Justice, Science and Outdoor Education.

Dr. Klein assumed the role of Executive Director on March 4th and will succeed Judy Lehrer Jacobs, who served in this role at Friends of the Blue Hills for nearly 20 years.

For further information, or to arrange and interview, please contact: Morgan Pearson, Trustee at Large | [email protected] | 508-838-9551

About Friends of the Blue Hills:

Friends of the Blue Hills is a non-profit organization dedicated to the protection and enhancement of the Blue Hills Reservation's natural beauty, unique ecology, and recreational opportunities. For more information, visit friendsofthebluehills.org.

SOURCE Friends of the Blue Hills