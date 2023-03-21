Friendship Place to Celebrate Grand Opening with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Open House

Alexandria's Mayor Justin Wilson to lead ceremony

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the City of Alexandria for an inspiring community event to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of the new Friendship Place offices at 1020 North Fairfax Street Alexandria, VA 22314 on March 23, 2023.

The grand opening event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, tours of the office, and presentations from Mayor Justin Wilson and community leaders. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the services offered, meet the staff, and enjoy light refreshments.

The new Friendship Place Alexandria office consists of a 1525-square-foot office space located in the heart of Old Town North. It is located 1 mile from the Braddock Road Transit Stop and 3 miles from Amazon HQ2. The space includes meeting rooms, a kitchen, restroom facilities, a large welcoming lobby, and gathering space.

"The Alexandria office symbolizes the progress we have made in homeless services across the D.C. region," says Jean-Michel Giraud, President & CEO of Friendship Place. "This center will be a hub of resources and support for people experiencing homelessness, and we are extremely fortunate to have a compassionate and supportive community to help make this possible. We look forward to celebrating with everyone on Thursday."

The new center will offer a range of services, including:

Rapid rehousing and homeless prevention services for veterans and their families

Case management and support services

Job training and employment assistance

Support services to youth and young adults ages 17-29 (including single mothers)

Friendship Place is the region-wide leader in the movement to end homelessness with effective, nationally recognized, and award-winning services. The center will also serve as a hub for partnerships with local organizations to provide additional support and services.

For more information, visit FriendshipPlace.org . Please register to attend here .

About Friendship Place

Using innovative, customized, person-focused programs, Friendship Place empowers participants to rebuild their lives, find homes, get jobs, and reconnect with friends, family, and the community, permanently. In 2022, Friendship Place prevented or ended homelessness for more than 4,400 people, including over 600 children and 750 veterans.

Media Contact

Julyann Moon

Media, Marketing & Communications

Interim Director

Friendship Place

[email protected]

770-815-8056

SOURCE FRIENDSHIP PLACE