Friendship Place to Host 'Friendship Place Walk - A Walk to End Homelessness' at the National Mall

Television and radio personality, EZ Street, Among Speakers

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 29th, hundreds of participants are expected to gather on the National Mall for the Annual Friendship Place Walk – A Walk to End Homelessness hosted by Friendship Place. The fun, family-friendly 1.5 mile event will be emceed by EZ Street from 96.3 WHUR in Washington, DC and will include local businesses, congregations, as well as students from local schools and universities.

2023 Friendship Place Walk to End Homelessness

This year's Friendship Place Walk will feature notable figures in the fight to end homelessness including Ward 3 Councilmember Matthew Frumin, and other key leaders around the region. The event's headline sponsor is AT&T.

"It's incredibly touching to see so many people show how much they care by coming to join us," says Friendship Place President & CEO, Jean-Michel Giraud.

The event begins at 9:30 AM at The National Mall at the corner of 17th Street and Constitution Avenue. To register, visit http://friendshipplacewalk.org or sign up at the event.

Proceeds from Friendship Place Walk will benefit Friendship Place's work to address homelessness with innovative programs that empower participants to rebuild their lives. Friendship Place is the region-wide leader in the movement to end homelessness with effective, nationally recognized, and award-winning services.

About Friendship Place

Using innovative, customized, person-focused programs, Friendship Place empowers participants to rebuild their lives, find homes, get jobs, and reconnect with friends, family, and the community, permanently. In 2022, Friendship Place prevented or ended homelessness for more than 4,400 people, including over 600 children and 750 veterans.

Media Contact

Julyann Moon

Media, Marketing & Communications Interim Director

Friendship Place

[email protected]

SOURCE Friendship Place