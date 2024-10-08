Frigo® Cheese Heads® Awards $35,000 In Vision Grants to Inspiring Teens Who Are "Building a Bright Future"

"These vision grants are a testament to not only the brilliant minds who submit their creative ideas each year, but also to the heart these young people have as they hope to better their community and the world," said Jenny Englert, marketing director at Saputo USA. "We continue to see past winners amplify their creative ideas through partnerships with programs like WIT and can't wait to see what this class of winners will accomplish next."

Whatever It Takes ( WIT ), an organization created to help teens achieve their entrepreneurial dreams, is also contributing to the vision grant prize packages. Winners will be given access to educational opportunities through the organization, including a custom virtual mentorship program, a four-week entrepreneurial and leadership course, and a one-year membership to the WIT community, bringing the total value of each prize package to $7,000.

2024 Build a Bright Future Winners:

Kyla Chinowsky , 15, of Del Mar, California , is focusing on reintroducing, rehabilitating, protecting and preserving native plants, animals, natural land features and open spaces along the coasts.

Jack Dalton , 14, of Manchester, New Hampshire , wants to help get orangutans off the endangered species list as well as help protect the environment and all of its inhabitants.

Claire He , 13, of Randolph , New Jersey, repurposes old T-shirts by knitting them into handmade, sustainable and heartfelt plushies. For every plushie sold, Claire donates one to a local children's hospital or community in need.

Azai Willis, 13, of Bee Cave, Texas , plans on creating a short film that will assist in setting a higher standard for the youth of America and elevate consciousness to the leaders of tomorrow.

, plans on creating a short film that will assist in setting a higher standard for the youth of America and elevate consciousness to the leaders of tomorrow. Cindy Wang , 16, of Hoffman Estates, Illinois , hopes to bring STEM education to rural and international schools without extensive exploratory science programs, inspiring students to drive innovative solutions to the world's most pressing problems.

The application period, which ran from July 8 through Aug. 31, 2024, invited teens ages 13-17 to share creative ideas and short video pitches for their businesses, nonprofits or side hustles, with the help of their parents or guardians. Applicants were judged based on creativity, merit, and how they would use their creativity as a force for good.

About Frigo Cheese Heads

The Frigo Cheese Heads brand features a variety of delicious, fun on-the-go snacks and encourages creative snacking and self-expression. Chomp, peel, twist, rip, nibble, or tie into a braid; the only wrong way to eat Frigo Cheese Heads is to not eat them at all. With everyday snacking options like regular or light string cheese, as well as cheese and meat combo packs, Frigo Cheese Heads are a good source of calcium and protein in a convenient individually wrapped, tasty snack. Learn more at FrigoCheeseHeads.com .

About Saputo USA

Saputo USA produces, markets, and distributes cheese and dairy products. It converts, markets, and sells a broad range of specialty cheeses and holds import licenses for specialty cheeses manufactured abroad. Saputo USA also produces a variety of dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products, and produces, markets, and distributes dairy ingredients in the USA and on the international market. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. It is part of Saputo Inc., one of the top ten dairy processors in the world. Saputo USA products are sold under a variety of market-leading brand names, such as Montchevre, Treasure Cave, and Stella.

About WIT

Since 2009, WIT (Whatever It Takes) has been helping tweens and teens around the world become entrepreneurs and leaders. To date thousands of participants have developed businesses and leadership skills through college-credit classes, hackathons, and pitch competitions. Learn more at doingwit.org .

