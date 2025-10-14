FRIGO® CHEESE HEADS® BRAND SNACK STICKS ARE BACK, BIGGER AND TASTIER THAN EVER WITH TWO NEW FLAVORS

The leading string cheese brand is amping up snack time fun with new 12-count Snack Stick packs, now including Sharp Cheddar and Pepper Jack varieties.

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frigo® Cheese Heads® brand, the No. 1 string cheese brand on the market1, is introducing several updates to its popular snack cheese product portfolio, including two new flavors and pack sizes featuring larger quantities.

This fall, consumers can look forward to the following fun and tasty Snack Sticks updates:

New flavors: Sharp Cheddar and Pepper Jack are joining the lineup of Snack Sticks flavors, which also includes fan favorites Colby Jack and Gouda.

Snack Sticks are now available in 12-count packs, satisfying consumer cravings for larger pack sizes and snack sharing. The packs feature 0.75-ounce sticks that are perfect for snacking on the go. On-pack characters: Joining the fun are Frigo®Cheese Heads® beloved and unique snacking-inspired brand characters, now featured on Snack Sticks packs.

"Snack Sticks are a household snacking staple and our second-most popular product following our original string cheese," said Jenny Englert, director of marketing of Saputo USA. "We're committed to ensuring snacking is anything but boring for families and dairy snackers everywhere. These innovations are just some of what you can expect from Saputo USA in the coming year."

With an SRP starting at $5.39, Snack Sticks will hit retailer and convenience store shelves across the nation, including Albertsons, Raley's, Winco Foods, Flying J and Jacksons Food Stores.

About Frigo ® Cheese Heads ®

The Frigo® Cheese Heads® brand features a variety of delicious, fun on-the-go snacks and encourages creative snacking and self-expression. Chomp, peel, twist, rip, nibble or tie into a braid; the only wrong way to eat Frigo® Cheese Heads® cheese is to not eat them at all. With everyday snacking options like regular or light string cheese as well as cheese and meat combo packs, Frigo® Cheese Heads® cheeses are a good source of calcium and protein in a convenient individually wrapped, tasty snack. Learn more at FrigoCheeseHeads.com .

About Saputo USA

Saputo USA is part of Saputo Inc., one of the top 10 dairy processors in the world. Through the Dairy Division (USA), Saputo produces, markets and distributes a vast assortment of cheeses. Furthermore, the company converts, markets and sells a broad range of specialty cheeses and holds an important portfolio of import licenses for specialty cheeses manufactured abroad. Saputo USA also produces a variety of dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products. Additionally, Saputo produces, markets and distributes dairy ingredients in the USA and on the international market. Products are sold under a variety of the company's brand names as well as under customer brand names.

Saputo USA is among the top mozzarella, string cheese and domestic blue and goat cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products in this region.

Saputo USA is the trading name of Saputo Cheese USA Inc.

