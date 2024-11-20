MONTCHEVRE® GOAT CHEESE BRAND UNVEILS NEW FLAVOR INNOVATIONS AND PROFILES JUST IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Goat cheese brand continues to satisfy consumer cravings from morning to evening with bold new flavor innovations available this fall

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Montchevre brand, the leading U.S. goat cheese, is launching two 'mischievous' flavors this fall. Montchevre's Cold Brew & Donuts goat cheese takes breakfast toast and brunch charcuterie boards to the next level with its blend of sweet and creamy flavors, while Montchevre's Mild Gouda-Style goat milk cheese adds a unique and tangy twist to any dish.

"We're always analyzing consumer insights to stay ahead of the trends, and the demand for adventurous goat cheese profiles and flavor mashups continues to increase year over year," said Jenny Englert, marketing director of Saputo USA, maker of Montchevre goat cheese. "Launching a first-of-its-kind Cold Brew & Donuts goat cheese on the market is one more example of how we continue to offer our customers an even wider range of flavors to explore."

The Montchevre Cold Brew & Donuts goat cheese is rolling out on shelves now in a 4-ounce log format. This latest innovation is currently the only cold brew flavored goat cheese on the market, blending rich coffee flavors with a satisfying donut sweetness – opening the door for playfully cheesy desserts, snacks, and breakfast and brunch usage occasions.

Imported from the Netherlands, Montchevre Mild Gouda-Style goat milk cheese melds the creaminess of traditional gouda cheese with the subtle kick of a goat milk tang. This stylized goat cheese is available in a 5.3-ounce wedge, perfect for slicing up on a charcuterie board, shredding over a pizza or livening up a mac and cheese dish with a creamy, tangy twist. The Mild Gouda-Style goat milk cheese will hit retail shelves later this year.

Montchevre goat cheese is available in grocery retailers nationwide. To learn more about Montchevre's innovative offerings or find a retailer near you, visit the Montchevre website at https://www.montchevre.com/ .

About Montchevre

Founded in 1989 in Preston, Wisconsin, the Montchevre brand merged traditional French goat's milk cheese-making techniques with the rich heritage of Wisconsin cheese-making, paving the way for the domestic goat cheese industry. As the nation's leading goat cheese brand*, the Montchevre brand is committed to growing the category through driving trial and innovation with over 14 flavors of its goat cheese logs, including Plain, Blueberry Vanilla, and Garlic & Herb as well as other formats such as aged goat cheddar and topped goat cheese.

For more information on the Montchevre brand and to find out where to purchase our products, visit Montchevre.com . To stay up to date on the latest news from the Montchevre brand, follow us on Instagram , Facebook and TikTok .

About Saputo USA

Saputo USA produces, markets, and distributes cheese and dairy products. It converts, markets, and sells a broad range of specialty cheeses and holds import licenses for specialty cheeses manufactured abroad. Saputo USA also produces a variety of dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products, and produces, markets, and distributes dairy ingredients in the USA and on the international market. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. It is part of Saputo Inc., one of the top ten dairy processors in the world. Saputo USA products are sold under a variety of market-leading brand names, such as Montchevre, Treasure Cave, and Stella.

*Source: Circana MULO+ latest 52 weeks ending October 27, 2024.

