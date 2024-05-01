FRIGO® CHEESE HEADS® BRINGS UNIQUE CHEESE HEAD CHARACTERS TO PACKAGING AND LAUNCHES NEW FLAVOR VARIETY

Consumers can find new packaging and new product on shelves now

MILWAUKEE, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frigo® Cheese Heads®, the No. 1 string cheese brand on the market*, has launched a new whole milk string cheese product, as well as new packaging featuring its unique cheese characters created for its "We Are All Cheese Heads" ad campaign.

Here's what consumers can look for in stores now from Frigo Cheese Heads:

Saputo USA Frigo Cheese Heads Inner Packaging Saputo USA Frigo Cheese Heads Whole Milk String Cheese

Whole Milk String Cheese : Available in select retailers, including Harris Teeter , Hannaford, HEB, Stop & Shop and select Walmart locations, the new whole milk string cheese provides a good source of calcium and five grams of protein while maintaining its delicious texture and flavor that satisfies the entire family.

Available in select retailers, including , Hannaford, HEB, Stop & Shop and select Walmart locations, the new whole milk string cheese provides a good source of calcium and five grams of protein while maintaining its delicious texture and flavor that satisfies the entire family. New Inner Packaging: Available now, the brand's snacking-inspired characters will now appear on the inner packaging that protects individual string cheese in 12-count packages across the portfolio of on-the-go snacks. With the new inner packaging, the entire family can meet and unwrap the characters that bring to life the different ways to eat string cheese: Sarah Swirls, Cheese Horse, Cole. B Jack and, of course, Clark Cheese Head .

"Our new whole milk string cheese packs a punch of protein and nutrients with every pull, twist and chomp," said Nicole Austin, Marketing Manager, Retail Dairy at Saputo USA. "We pack even more creative fun and individuality into snacking with our new packaging featuring the brand's unique cast of characters."

The "We Are All Cheese Heads" campaign was born from the ongoing debate about the best way to eat string cheese, and brought to life with a cast of cheese characters who are as unique as the people who eat them. The campaign and new inner packaging aim to remind consumers that we are all cheese heads regardless of how we enjoy cheese snacks, whether that's biting, peeling or even twisting.

For more information from Frigo Cheese Heads, visit FrigoCheeseHeads.com or follow along Facebook , Instagram or TikTok @FrigoCheeseHeads.

About Frigo Cheese Heads

The Frigo Cheese Heads brand features a variety of delicious, fun on-the-go snacks and encourages creative snacking and self-expression. Chomp, peel, twist, rip, nibble or tie into a braid; the only wrong way to eat Frigo Cheese Heads is to not eat them at all. With everyday snacking options like regular or light string cheese as well as cheese and meat combo packs, Frigo Cheese Heads are a good source of calcium and protein in a convenient individually wrapped, tasty snack. Learn more at FrigoCheeseHeads.com .

About Saputo USA

Saputo USA is part of Saputo Inc., one of the top 10 dairy processors in the world. Through the Dairy Division (USA), Saputo produces, markets and distributes a vast assortment of cheeses. Furthermore, the company converts, markets and sells a broad range of specialty cheeses and holds an important portfolio of import licenses for specialty cheeses manufactured abroad. Saputo USA also produces a variety of dairy and non-dairy extended shelf-life products. Additionally, Saputo produces, markets and distributes dairy ingredients in the USA and on the international market. Products are sold under a variety of the company's brand names as well as under customer brand names.

Saputo USA is among the top mozzarella, string cheese and domestic blue and goat cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products in this region.

Saputo USA is the trading name of Saputo Cheese USA Inc.

Media Contact

Jenna Greene

[email protected]

SOURCE Saputo USA