Friskies Debuts Cat-lectibles, A Hobby Shop Built for the Cat Obsessed

Cat lovers can turn their favorite felines into Certified Frisky collectibles at Anime NYC, Rose City Comic Con, and FanX

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Friskies, America's #1 cat food brand today announced the launch of Cat-lectibles, a convention-exclusive hobby shop where every collectible is inspired by real-life cats and the comic-loving cat nerds who obsess over them. An extension of the brand's Certified Frisky campaign, Cat-lectibles debuts at Anime NYC on Aug. 20 alongside cat-loving creators Nathan Kehn (@nathanthecatlady) and Gasper D'Anna and his ragdoll cat Gus (@gasperandgus), before making additional stops at Rose City Comic Con in Portland, Oregon, on Sept. 11, and FanX in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sept. 24.

Inside the Cat-lectibles Hobby Shop

Inside Cat-lectibles, Friskies is unleashing feline fandom, with real cats reimagined as anime heroes, kaiju, bounty hunters and more, each with an origin story pulled straight from "Friskies World" and stamped with the Certified Frisky seal of approval. At the Cat-lectibles Trading Card Station, attendees can upload a photo of their cat to create a free custom trading card and leave with a collectible blind box filled with Friskies samples. And one lucky winner will receive a fully custom Cat-lectibles collection starring their own cat, complete with a 3D-printed figurine and hand-illustrated poster and retro tin lunchbox.

"Every cat thinks they're the main character. Cat owners know they're right," said Jason Dolan, Brand Director, Friskies. "With Cat-lectibles, Friskies is giving them the trading card, origin story and the clout to match."

Certified Frisky is Friskies' stamp of approval on the moments, people, and places that radiate cat-like energy and attitude. If it's playful, surprising, and a little unhinged (in a good way), it's Certified Frisky.

To see more Certified Frisky in action, follow Friskies on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, or explore Friskies' full lineup of cat food and treats at Friskies.com.

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About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Dog Chow, Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Friskies and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive. Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

SOURCE Friskies®