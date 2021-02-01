Frito-Lay Brings Legendary NFL Cast to Super Bowl Sunday Commercial, including Peyton and Eli Manning, Marshawn Lynch, Deion Sanders and Many More

After the extremely positive response to "'Twas the Night Before Kickoff," which premiered during the NBC broadcast of the NFL Kickoff game in September, Frito-Lay created the sequel with another star-studded cast of NFL legends who hold a combined 22 Super Bowl rings. Capturing the same spirit of the original commercial, in this reimagined version we see some good old fashioned sibling rivalry between Peyton and Eli Manning — complete with a scolding from dad; Bradshaw reenacting "The Immaculate Reception" — this time as the receiver; and a spotlight on players from both teams playing in the Super Bowl: the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In support of Tostitos, Doritos, Cheetos and Lay's under Frito-Lay, the spot is created by Frito-Lay's internal creative agency and directed by Peter Berg, renowned Hollywood director with a personal passion for football with credits such as "Friday Night Lights."

"We were so thrilled with our NFL season kickoff campaign and the first version of 'Twas the Night Before Kickoff' that we decided to bring it back, bigger and better than ever, on the biggest advertising day of the year," said Rachel Ferdinando, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Frito-Lay North America. "Not only are we featuring America's favorite snacks, but also America's favorite NFL legends with the most ever in a commercial for us. We wanted to show the excitement and joy that players and fans alike have around the Super Bowl and do it in a fun and unexpected way that we hope puts a lot of smiles on people's faces when they see it."

Frito-Lay Portfolio Campaign: 'Twas the Night Before Super Bowl

Exclusive release of the TVC on the CBS broadcast of Super Bowl LV on Sunday, February 7.

Creative theme: NFL stars channel the excitement of the night before Super Bowl through a re-creation of the iconic holiday poem "'Twas the Night Before Christmas."

Created by Frito-Lay's internal creative agency and directed by Peter Berg, whose notable credits include: "Friday Night Lights," "The Kingdom," "Hancock," "Battleship," "Lone Survivor," "Patriots Day" and more.

Talent includes: Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Archie Manning, Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw, Jerome Bettis, Deion Sanders and Marshawn Lynch.



Frito-Lay Dominates Super Bowl LV

The Frito-Lay portfolio commercial will be one of three brand campaigns from Frito-Lay on Super Bowl Sunday, making it the broadest presence the company has had to date during the Super Bowl. Earlier today, Cheetos unveiled their Super Bowl commercial featuring the newly launched Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix and some timely advice on what to do if you get caught sneaking Cheetos. The Doritos campaign will feature the return of the highly anticipated Doritos 3D Crunch and a new look for #FlatMatthew.

