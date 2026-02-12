FRMI DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Reminds Fermi (FRMI) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on March 6, 2026

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Fermi To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or otherwise acquired securities in Fermi (a) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's October 2025 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering"); and/or (b) securities between October 1, 2025 and December 11, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period") and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fermi Inc. ("Fermi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FRMI) and reminds investors of the March 6, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

James (Josh) Wilson, Faruqi & Faruqi Senior Partner (PRNewsfoto/Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP)

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Company overstated its tenant demand for its Project Matador campus; (2) the extent to which Project Matador would rely on a single tenant's funding commitment to finance the construction of Project Matador; (3) there was a significant risk that that tenant would terminate its funding commitment; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On October 1, 2025, Fermi completed its initial public offering of approximately 32.5 million shares of common stock at $21.00 per share. The Company's registration statement emphasized its plans to develop a large electric generation campus for AI data centers and identified an investment-grade "First Tenant" for its Project Matador site. The registration statement stated that, on September 19, 2025, Fermi had entered into a letter of intent with the First Tenant to lease a portion of the site on a triple-net basis for an initial twenty-year term, with four five-year renewal options.

In November 2025, the Company further announced that the First Tenant had entered into an Advance in Aid of Construction Agreement agreeing, subject to conditions, to advance up to $150 million toward construction costs.

On December 12, 2025, Fermi disclosed that the First Tenant had terminated the AICA the prior day, eliminating a key funding arrangement for the Project. Although Fermi stated that lease negotiations continued under the letter of intent, the market reacted negatively, and Fermi's stock price fell more than 33%, closing at $10.09 per share, well below the IPO price.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Fermi's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

