FRMI INVESTIGATION ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Announces an Investigation of Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ: FRMI) and Encourages Investors with Substantial Losses to Contact the Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws involving Fermi Inc. (NASDAQ: FRMI), resulting from allegations of providing potentially misleading business information to the investing public.

If you have information that could assist in the Fermi Investigation or if you are a Fermi investor who suffered a loss

You can also contact attorney Eric Lechtzin at 844-563-5550 ext. 1, or via e-mail at [email protected].

THE COMPANY:

Fermi Inc. is an energy and AI infrastructure company.

THE ALLEGED WRONGDOING:

On September 30, 2025, Fermi completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling about 32.5 million shares at $21.00 per share. The offering documents stated that Fermi had entered into a letter of intent with an investment-grade tenant to lease part of the Project Matador site under a long-term, triple-net lease. In November 2025, Fermi announced that the tenant had also agreed to an Advance in Aid of Construction Agreement to provide up to $150 million for construction costs.

On December 12, 2025, Fermi disclosed that the tenant had terminated the Advance in Aid of Construction Agreement the prior day, though lease negotiations continued. On this news, the price of Fermi stock fell more than 33%, to close at $10.09 per share, well below the IPO price.

