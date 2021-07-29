Frndly TV and Family Entertainment Television Announce Distribution Partnership

DENVER AND SOUTH BEND, Ind., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frndly TV – the leading national family friendly TV service provider – and FETV, one of the fastest-growing networks featuring family friendly programming, today announced an agreement where FETV will join the Frndly TV channel offering today, July 29.

The addition of FETV marks a milestone for Frndly TV: FETV becomes the 20th network on the Frndly TV lineup. Since February 2021, Frndly TV has added six new family friendly channels without raising the cost to its subscribers; Frndly TV's three tiers of service have remained the same prices since its launch in October 2019.

Frequently, Frndly TV conducts surveys of its customers asking them various questions about programming on the service. In the most recent survey, a majority of respondents ranked FETV high on their "wish list" of channels they hoped the service would add.

FETV features classic and inspirational programming the whole family can enjoy featuring television series from the 1950s through the 1990s. From Perry Mason and Matlock to Barney Miller and Bewitched, FETV boasts a deep lineup of beloved sitcoms and dramas.

"Our subscribers spoke and we listened," said Michael McKenna, Chief Programming Officer of Frndly TV. "We aren't just family friendly, we are customer friendly. They asked if we could add FETV to our channel lineup, and we were able to make a deal with FETV. It perfectly fits our programming profile and allows us to maintain our family friendly price structure. We welcome FETV to our lineup."

Said FETV President and CEO Drew Sumrall: "FETV and Frndly TV are a fantastic fit. Our family-friendly entertainment perfectly matches Frndly's market positioning as a wholesome content provider. We look forward to bringing our beloved, timeless programming to Frndly subscribers for many years to come."

About Frndly TV

Frndly TV is the first sub-$10 live, over-the-top television service built from the ground up with the American family in mind. Starting at only $5.99/mo., Frndly TV offers 20 top-rated live TV networks including Hallmark Channel, Game Show Network, INSP, UPtv, Curiosity Stream, The Weather Channel and others. Frndly TV delivers positive, uplifting family friendly programming at a family friendly price. For more information, visit www.frndlytv.com.

About FETV

FETV (Family Entertainment Television) is available nationwide to nearly 50 million households through a variety of cable, satellite and OTT/vMVPD providers including DirecTV, Dish Network/Sling TV, Verizon, Comcast, Spectrum and now Frndly TV. FETV is part of the Family Broadcasting Corporation. For more information on FETV, visit www.fetv.tv.

