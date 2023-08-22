FrogData Launches WarrantyMind AI to Optimize Cash Flow for Dealerships

New Remote Service Provides AI Tools, Experts, and Ongoing Analytics to Maximize Warranty Revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FrogData, a leading provider of AI & Decision Analytics solutions for the automotive industry, today announced the launch of WarrantyMind AI, an end-to-end remote warranty administration service designed to optimize the warranty claims process for dealerships.

As consumer demand rises for extended and electric vehicle warranties, properly filing claims is essential for cash flow. WarrantyMind AI ensures dealerships maximize this vital revenue stream.

At the core of WarrantyMind AI is FrogData's cutting-edge AI platform that analyzes every repair order to extract key data points. This allows the remote staff to understand repair details, identify missing information, and determine optimal claims submission approach. The AI tools also automatically flag high-risk claims that require priority handling to avoid delays or rejections.

By combining seasoned warranty experts with AI-driven insights and automation, WarrantyMind AI delivers increased accuracy, faster completion times, and higher approval rates for dealership warranty claims. The remote staff act as an extension of the dealership team with FrogData's integrated communications platform.

WarrantyMind AI also provides dealerships with ongoing analytics and recommendations to continuously improve the warranty process. Dealers can identify technicians needing more training on repair documentation or claims trends that may require negotiations with OEMs. These insights help dealerships maximize future warranty revenue and margin opportunities.

Expert staff add an additional layer of quality assurance, leveraging their experience to ensure accuracy and completeness. Decision Analytics also provide data-driven insights to continuously improve warranty operations.

Together, the automation and expertise provided by WarrantyMind AI enables dealerships to realize the full revenue potential of their warranty business. Key benefits include:

Increased claim approval rates and faster payment timelines to optimize cash flow

Reduced administrative costs through streamlined, automated processing

Detailed analytics revealing opportunities to maximize future warranty profitability

"WarrantyMind AI utilizes cutting-edge AI and advanced data analytics to revolutionize warranty management," said Tej Soni, FrogData CEO. "Our intelligent automation streamlines the claims process while providing dealerships with data-driven insights to continuously improve. This powerful combination of technology optimizes both the speed and quality of warranty revenue."

FrogData currently serves hundreds of dealership clients with its Data Analytics and AI platform. WarrantyMind AI provides an innovative new service to maximize a vital dealership revenue stream. For more information, visit www.frogdata.com

About FrogData:

Headquartered in San Francisco CA, FrogData is the leader in AI and decision analytics solutions for the automotive industry. FrogData develops pioneering data-driven software and services that increase productivity and profitability for dealerships nationwide. FrogData partners with hundreds of dealers of all sizes to drive smart, data-informed business strategies and operations.

Media Contact:

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE FrogData