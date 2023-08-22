FrogData Launches WarrantyMind AI to Optimize Cash Flow for Dealerships

News provided by

FrogData

22 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

New Remote Service Provides AI Tools, Experts, and Ongoing Analytics to Maximize Warranty Revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FrogData, a leading provider of AI & Decision Analytics solutions for the automotive industry, today announced the launch of WarrantyMind AI, an end-to-end remote warranty administration service designed to optimize the warranty claims process for dealerships.

As consumer demand rises for extended and electric vehicle warranties, properly filing claims is essential for cash flow. WarrantyMind AI ensures dealerships maximize this vital revenue stream.

At the core of WarrantyMind AI is FrogData's cutting-edge AI platform that analyzes every repair order to extract key data points. This allows the remote staff to understand repair details, identify missing information, and determine optimal claims submission approach. The AI tools also automatically flag high-risk claims that require priority handling to avoid delays or rejections.

By combining seasoned warranty experts with AI-driven insights and automation, WarrantyMind AI delivers increased accuracy, faster completion times, and higher approval rates for dealership warranty claims. The remote staff act as an extension of the dealership team with FrogData's integrated communications platform.

WarrantyMind AI also provides dealerships with ongoing analytics and recommendations to continuously improve the warranty process. Dealers can identify technicians needing more training on repair documentation or claims trends that may require negotiations with OEMs. These insights help dealerships maximize future warranty revenue and margin opportunities.

Expert staff add an additional layer of quality assurance, leveraging their experience to ensure accuracy and completeness. Decision Analytics also provide data-driven insights to continuously improve warranty operations.

Together, the automation and expertise provided by WarrantyMind AI enables dealerships to realize the full revenue potential of their warranty business. Key benefits include:

  • Increased claim approval rates and faster payment timelines to optimize cash flow
  • Reduced administrative costs through streamlined, automated processing
  • Detailed analytics revealing opportunities to maximize future warranty profitability

"WarrantyMind AI utilizes cutting-edge AI and advanced data analytics to revolutionize warranty management," said Tej Soni, FrogData CEO. "Our intelligent automation streamlines the claims process while providing dealerships with data-driven insights to continuously improve. This powerful combination of technology optimizes both the speed and quality of warranty revenue."

FrogData currently serves hundreds of dealership clients with its Data Analytics and AI platform. WarrantyMind AI provides an innovative new service to maximize a vital dealership revenue stream. For more information, visit www.frogdata.com

About FrogData:

Headquartered in San Francisco CA, FrogData is the leader in AI and decision analytics solutions for the automotive industry. FrogData develops pioneering data-driven software and services that increase productivity and profitability for dealerships nationwide. FrogData partners with hundreds of dealers of all sizes to drive smart, data-informed business strategies and operations.

Media Contact:
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE FrogData

Also from this source

FrogData Introduces WarrantyBoost+: Revolutionizing Warranty Rate Enhancement With AI Platform for Service Analytics

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.