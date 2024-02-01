FrogData Unveils AI-Connected Dealership Platform to Revolutionize Auto Dealerships

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move for the automotive industry, FrogData announces the release of its AI-Connected Dealership Platform at NADA 2024. This innovative platform, powered by FrogAI, leverages a first-of-its-kind structured data repository designed to handle vast amounts of data from dealership operations. By utilizing AI models trained specifically for automotive retail challenges, FrogData is setting a new standard in how dealerships leverage technology for business growth.

 Transformative AI Applications Beyond Chatbots:

FrogData's platform transcends conventional AI applications, offering solutions that extend well beyond automated customer service chatbots. The core of this innovation lies in FrogData's unique data repository and the deployment of FrogAI, a series of AI models dedicated to solving distinct business problems within the automotive retail sector. These models analyze data to generate insights and recommendations that significantly improve decision-making in areas such as used car pricing, customer engagement, sales process optimization, and service operations efficiency.

The platform's unique capability to aggregate and analyze data across all dealership departments makes it an unparalleled tool in the industry. It is aimed at revolutionizing how dealerships operate and compete in today's market.

Comprehensive Impact Across Dealership Operations:

The AI-Connected Dealership Platform is engineered to provide a holistic improvement to dealership operations in areas such as:

  • Used Car Pricing: Offering precise recommendations on used car pricing, vehicle stocking and used car marketing strategies.
  • Improving Service Operations: Leveraging operational data to improve service operations efficiency, warranty management, and after-sales services.
  • Enhancing Customer Relationships: Utilizing predictive analytics to personalize marketing efforts and improve customer engagement.
  • Optimizing Sales Processes: Intelligent personalized customer engagement for each lead, improving conversion and enhanced digital retailing.

Tej Soni, CEO of FrogData, reflects on the platform's industry-changing potential, "The introduction of our AI-Connected Dealership Platform signifies a major leap forward in automotive retail. By focusing on the specific challenges of this sector and employing advanced AI to address these issues, we are not just innovating; we are transforming how dealerships operate and succeed in a competitive market."

FrogData's AI-Connected Dealership Platform embodies a significant technological advancement, offering a comprehensive and strategic tool designed to revolutionize the automotive dealership industry, ensuring dealerships are primed to thrive in the digital age.

About FrogData:
FrogData is at the forefront of AI and data analytics for the automotive sector, committed to pioneering solutions that transform dealership operations. FrogData services hundreds of dealerships with FDAP - Advanced Decision Analytics, with solutions for service, sales and accounting.
(www.frogdata.com)

Media Contact:
Marcomm
FrogData LLC
[email protected]

SOURCE FrogData

