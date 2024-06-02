FrogData Unveils Major AI Factory Upgrade to Revolutionize Automotive Retail Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FrogData (www.frogdata.com), the trailblazer in data-driven decision-making solutions for automotive dealerships, today announced a significant upgrade to its pioneering Artificial Intelligence (AI) Factory. This enhancement introduces new solutions focused on Used Car Pricing, Service Management, and New Car Sales Negotiation, further empowering dealerships to optimize their operations and profitability.

The FrogData AI Factory, lauded as the automotive industry's first AI-powered hub for retail operations, leverages a comprehensive data platform that encompasses all dealership data. With advanced software algorithms at its core, the AI Factory enables dealerships to make better, data-driven decisions, effectively eliminating reliance on subjective judgments and organizational constraints.

"Today's upgrade marks a significant milestone in our mission to transform automotive retail operations," said Tej Soni, CEO of FrogData. "With these new tools, dealers can harness the full potential of AI to enhance every facet of their business—from pricing strategies to customer service and sales negotiations."

Key Enhancements to the FrogData AI Factory:

Used Car Pricing Optimizer: This tool allows dealerships to set competitive pricing that maximizes profit and inventory turnover, moving beyond traditional market-based pricing strategies.

Service Management Solutions: Designed to streamline service operations, this solution ensures efficient workflow management and customer service, boosting overall service revenue and customer satisfaction.

New Car Sales Negotiation Tools: By integrating advanced analytics and sales data, dealers can fine-tune their negotiation strategies to improve sales outcomes and customer experiences.

FrogData's AI Factory not only standardizes data from diverse sources such as CRM, DMS, Web Analytics, IoT, and Social Media, but also ensures strict data governance to maintain integrity. Intelligent agents powered by high-performance cloud computing analyze this vast amount of data, delivering actionable insights and predictive intelligence to drive dealership success.

"The future of automotive retail lies in intelligent, data-driven decision-making, and FrogData is at the forefront of this revolution," added Soni. "Our upgraded AI Factory is not just a technological advancement; it's a game changer for the entire industry."

FrogData continues to be committed to its motto, "Improve without disruption," providing a robust platform that dealerships can rely on for everyday operational enhancements. The recent upgrades to the AI Factory underscore FrogData's dedication to innovation and excellence in the automotive industry.

About FrogData:

FrogData (www.frogdata.com) is a leader in advanced analytics and decision-making technologies for the automotive industry. Based in San Francisco, FrogData's AI Factory helps dealerships make smarter decisions that lead to increased efficiency and profitability. With a team of IT specialists, decision scientists, and automotive domain experts, FrogData is dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art solutions tailored to the evolving needs of automotive retailers.

