From 2 to 400: SupplyHouse.com Reaches New Heights with 400th Hire

The company's founder and CEO, Josh Meyerowitz, started SupplyHouse.com by utilizing the knowledge gained from his family's experience in the plumbing and heating industry, paired with a vision that the internet was the way of the future. Meyerowitz's family has been a part of the plumbing and HVAC industry since 1917; when his great grandfather started a Plumbing and HVAC Business that still exists today. Fast forward to 2004 when Meyerowitz wanted to bring the distribution of plumbing products to the digital age. It all began as PlumbingGoods.com and has since evolved into SupplyHouse.com, a 400+-person team with an all hands-on deck approach.

"Reaching 400 team members is a great reminder of how far we have come on this journey; from 2 people in 2004 to 400 today," Meyerowitz reflects. "As we move forward, we see great opportunities for the business to grow and we'll continue to focus on our culture and our team," he continued.

It was not long ago when SupplyHouse.com celebrated its 300th hire back in November of 2018. With continued growth and reaching 400 hires in just over a year, the company is excited for what's to come.

In addition to hiring their 400th employee, SupplyHouse.com has many long-standing employees as well. Some employees with the highest tenure are COO, Nando Cunha who has been with the company for 14 years, Eric Sherman and Jay Drago with 12 years, and Pete Kruger, Kari Stirnweis, and Nicole Lewis with 11 years. A handful of employees have been with the company for 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 years as well.

SupplyHouse.com is an e-commerce company that focuses on providing excellent customer service in the plumbing, heating, and HVAC industry. SupplyHouse.com has a total of 404 employees across their four locations in Nevada, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. With its core values and unique company culture, SupplyHouse.com strives to make a positive impact on its customers, employees, and the greater community.

