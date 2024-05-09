SupplyHouse.com Celebrates 20 Years of Real People and Real Service

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SupplyHouse.com, a national leader in distributing plumbing, heating, electrical, and HVAC supplies, is celebrating not one, but two business milestones this year. 2024 marks the twentieth year the company's been in business, and the tenth year under its current name.

SupplyHouse Founder and CEO Josh Meyerowitz wasn't always interested in joining the family brick-and-mortar plumbing supply business, opened by his great grandfather in 1917. But as a burgeoning entrepreneur at the turn of the century, he had a keen interest in e-commerce. Meyerowitz knew the internet was changing the way people shopped and saw an opportunity to bring plumbing distribution into the 21st century. He took a chance, left his finance job, and launched PlumbingGoods.com in 2004.

"It wasn't easy to get to the place where we are today," says Meyerowitz, "but our core values have been there since the very beginning. Everyone's motivated to do what it takes to succeed, and it's always been that way."

SupplyHouse's core values of generosity, respect, innovation, and teamwork, work together to spell out the company's fifth core value: grit. There couldn't be a more fitting value. Business was slow at first as suppliers were still wary of e-commerce, but through plenty of "grit" and perseverance, SupplyHouse.com was able to grow from a small warehouse into a nationwide distributor.

As it grew, the company changed its name to "PexSupply.com" and finally to "SupplyHouse.com" in 2014 when its product offerings expanded beyond plumbing into the HVAC and electrical trades.

In 2023, Meyerowitz was named an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year®. But while he's had a busy 20 years, his vision for the future of SupplyHouse is as clear and strong as ever. "We want to be a brand that's nationally recognized for doing right by people and running a business the right way. We also want to continue to be an informational portal and an ambassador for an industry that's often overlooked. We don't want this industry to be overlooked anymore."

Headquartered in Melville, NY SupplyHouse.com is a rapidly growing e-commerce company with four fulfillment centers locations across the United States to facilitate fast shipping. With more than 200,000 products from more than 450 of the industry's top brands, SupplyHouse.com provides customers with exceptional service on every order.

