From 3,000 Global Startup Nominations, the 2026 GSV Cup 50 Announced as the World's Most Innovative Early-Stage EdTech Companies

GSV Cup 50 Founders to Take the Stage at ASU+GSV Summit—the Preeminent Global Event for Entrepreneurs, Investors, Philanthropists, Educators, and Workforce Skills Leaders, April 12-15, 2026, in San Diego

CHICAGO and NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The GSV Cup, presented by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and GSV Ventures and supported by Pearson, is the world's leading platform for identifying and accelerating breakthrough companies in digital learning and workforce skills.

Selected from more than 3,000 global startup nominations, the 2026 cohort reflects a powerful fusion of AI, education, and workforce development spanning five continents, with 60% built for global markets and headquartered across the United States, Iceland, Australia, Switzerland, India, Norway, and more. Across sectors, 38% serve PreK-12, 16% higher education, and 20% workforce and adult learning—with 26% reaching multiple "PreK to Gray" audiences. Their products empower students, employees, educators, administrators, and employers worldwide.

"The GSV Cup spotlights the brightest stars of tomorrow across global EdTech," says Francis Rosenberg, VP at ASU+GSV Summit. "Not only is the Demo Day an annual highlight of the ASU+GSV Summit, but the Cup has become the premier launchpad for early-stage founders."

Collectively, the startups have raised more than $177 million and represent over $264 million in disclosed valuation, with 52% currently raising capital and some already reporting up to $10 million in ARR. Teams span from three founders to 40-person organizations, reflecting rapid scaling across the cohort. Two-thirds of companies are led by underrepresented founders, including 34% with women founders and 44% led by founders of color.

View the list and learn more at https://www.asugsvsummit.com/gsv-cup.

About ASU+GSV Summit

The ASU+GSV Summit is the premier global convening for the entrepreneurs, investors, philanthropists, educators, workforce leaders, and policymakers transforming the $8 trillion education and skills sector and convening 7,000+ annually. The ASU+GSV Summit, launched in 2010 and now in its 17th year, is hosted by GSV Summit LLC and is the preeminent platform for connecting ideas, communities, and capital to unlock opportunity at scale. GSV Summit's mission—that ALL people deserve equal access to the future—is grounded in the belief that scaled innovations across PreK to Gray learning are critical to achieving this goal. Learn more at asugsvsummit.com.

SOURCE ASU+GSV Summit