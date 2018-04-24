From a simple wine press to today's modern kitchen, the new BLANCO EMPRESSA™ faucet collection blends traditional elements with contemporary lines and innovative function

"The EMPRESSA Collection exemplifies on-trend design while paying homage to BLANCO's European heritage," states Tim Maicher, Director of Marketing for BLANCO. "The detailing in each handle connects with the winemaking tradition of BLANCO's home region in Germany, while the versatile styling and functional features reinforce our continuing passion for excellence and innovation. This transitional series is a perfect fit for modern farmhouse style, with four versatile styles and new finishes that coordinate with any kitchen design."

The EMPRESSA Collection debuts two exciting new finishes, Polished Nickel and Oil Rubbed Bronze. It also comes in Stainless Finish or Polished Chrome. EMPRESSA features four versatile models including: Semi-Professional, Pull-Down, Bridge and Bar. A matching soap dispenser is also available.

BLANCO EMPRESSA Details (Available April 2018):

Available finishes:

Polished Chrome



Stainless Finish



Polished Nickel



Oil Rubbed Bronze

EMPRESSA Bridge Faucet:

Pull-down dual spray



MSRP:



Polished Chrome: $895





Stainless Finish: $1075





Polished Nickel: $1075





Oil Rubbed Bronze: $1075

EMPRESSA Semi-Professional Faucet:

Pull-down dual spray



MSRP:



Polished Chrome: $750





Stainless Finish: $900





Polished Nickel: $900





Oil Rubbed Bronze: $900

EMPRESSA Kitchen Faucet with Pull-down spray

Pull-down dual spray



MSRP:



Polished Chrome: $595





Stainless Finish: $725





Polished Nickel: $725





Oil Rubbed Bronze: $725

EMPRESSA Bar Faucet

Steam spray



MSRP:



Polished Chrome: $545





Stainless Finish: $655





Polished Nickel: $655





Oil Rubbed Bronze: $655

About BLANCO

For three generations, BLANCO has quietly and passionately elevated the standards for luxury sinks, faucets and decorative accessories. Proud of its European heritage and award-winning German engineering, BLANCO is steadfastly committed to their tradition of high quality, innovative design and unsurpassed service since 1925. Dedicated to quality without compromise, every sink is closely inspected many times before it receives the BLANCO name.

A remarkable history of firsts emphasizes BLANCO's zeal for innovation including the first stainless steel sink to achieve a 10mm radius –STEELART® – the first to market colored hard composite sinks in North America – BLANCO's pioneering MicroEdge™ technology with its virtual flushmount edge – and the first apron front sink in composite granite.

BLANCO has a long tradition of environmental stewardship and their production facilities operate to strict DIN EN ISO 14001 environmental performance standards.

BLANCO is the brand of choice in the luxury sink and faucet category for its unparalleled quality and an inspirational breadth of design possibilities. From the precision craftsmanship and artistic creativity of its STEELART brand to the stunning durability of its ground breaking SILGRANIT® collection, BLANCO has proven that the sink is far more than a mere functional element in the kitchen.

Since 1994, BLANCO has been a member of the Caux Round Table (CRT), an international network of principled business leaders and companies working to promote a moral capitalism.

For more information, visit www.blancoamerica.com.

