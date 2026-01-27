From AI Agents to Core Execution, Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans Highlights Top CIO Priorities

As organizations move from AI experimentation to enterprise delivery, Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans, set for February 3 – 4 at The Roosevelt New Orleans, will feature research-driven sessions on agentic AI, data-backed decision-making, and IT leadership transformation, helping CIOs translate emerging technology into measurable outcomes.

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - CIOs are under increasing pressure to operationalize artificial intelligence, strengthen operating discipline, and create business-aligned outcomes at scale. Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans, taking place February 3 – 4 at The Roosevelt New Orleans, will bring these challenges into focus through a curated lineup of featured sessions designed to help CIOs and senior IT leaders move from strategy to execution with greater clarity and confidence.

Hosted by Info-Tech Research Group, a global IT research and advisory firm, the flagship conference will showcase research-driven insights that address how organizations can responsibly adopt agentic AI, leverage data to inform decision-making, and build high-performing IT leadership teams capable of sustaining performance in complex environments.

"The challenge for CIOs is no longer understanding what needs to change, but building the discipline to execute consistently," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison. "The featured sessions at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans will address how IT leaders can establish credibility through consistent delivery, operationalize AI, make better decisions with data, and strengthen leadership practices that hold up under real-world pressure."

Featured Sessions at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans

Designed for CIOs and senior IT leaders facing rising pressures, the featured sessions at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans focus on the practical realities of scaling AI, strengthening decision-making, and building leadership capability across the IT function. Each of the following sessions is grounded in Info-Tech's research and advisory experience and designed to help leaders translate insight into action:

The Rise of AI Agents

As organizations move from AI experimentation to execution, many struggle to operationalize agentic AI responsibly and at scale. In this keynote, attendees will learn how to bridge the AI adoption gap and apply agent-based approaches to improve productivity, decision-making, and team performance. The session will also explore how organizations can integrate AI agents into existing operating models without introducing unnecessary risk or complexity.



Speaker: Martin Bufi , Research Director, Info-Tech Research Group



Martin Bufi is an AI Research Director at Info-Tech Research Group, with more than a decade of experience advising organizations on applied artificial intelligence. His expertise spans machine learning, deep learning, AI risk, and governance, with a focus on translating advanced AI concepts into scalable enterprise solutions. Bufi works closely with IT and business leaders to help organizations operationalize AI responsibly and realize measurable value from emerging technologies.





Grounded in insights from Info-Tech's extensive US membership base, this session examines how regulatory shifts, cultural dynamics, and technology adoption trends are shaping IT priorities across American organizations. Attendees will gain data-backed perspectives to benchmark their own strategies, identify emerging patterns, and make more informed decisions grounded in peer experience rather than assumption.



Speaker: Jeremy Roberts , Senior Director, Info-Tech Research Group



As a Senior Director of Research and Content at Info-Tech Research Group, Jeremy Roberts leads research and advisory content across infrastructure, AI, and IT operations. He is a frequent speaker and media contributor on emerging technology and operational trends, and has authored research spanning cloud strategy, infrastructure priorities, and enterprise IT modernization. Roberts holds a BA and a PhD degree from the University of Western Ontario and an MSc from the University of Oxford.





Many IT organizations remain stuck in reactive operating modes despite growing expectations to provide strategic value. This keynote introduces Info-Tech's IT Playbooks, a coordinated framework designed to help IT leadership teams move from firefighting to sustained execution excellence. Anchored by the CIO Playbook and extended across data, security, applications, and infrastructure, the session outlines how IT leaders can align their teams around a unified vision and build a high-performing IT function.



Speaker: Davin Juusola, Senior Vice President, Info-Tech Research Group



Davin Juusola is Senior Vice President of Sales Strategy and Innovation at Info-Tech Research Group and has played a central role in shaping the firm's research-driven products and services. With deep experience in IT leadership, organizational strategy, and advisory program development, Juusola works closely with executives to help translate research into enterprise-wide transformation. He is a regular speaker on leadership and technology strategy and holds a degree from the Ivey Business School at Western University.

Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans will also feature breakout sessions, lightning rounds, and one-on-one analyst meetings, providing attendees with strategic tools, peer insights, and direct access to Info-Tech's research and advisory expertise. The two-day conference is designed for CIOs and senior IT leaders seeking to strengthen execution, align technology with business priorities, and lead IT organizations through sustained change.

Additional sessions and speaker announcements will be released in the coming weeks. For more information about the event, please visit the Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans page.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in New Orleans to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders and analysts for their audiences.

Media professionals can apply for complimentary in-person passes by contacting [email protected].

