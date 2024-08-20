From All-Nighters to All-Righters: Mattress Firm Partners with DoorDash to Deliver Better Sleep to College Students

Nationwide Search Begins for Student Sleep Ambassadors to Promote Healthy Habits on Campus

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm , the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, and DoorDash , the local commerce platform, today announced an exclusive partnership unlocking the magic of same-day delivery for leading sleep products from Mattress Firm's 2,300+ locations across the country. This collaboration arrives just in time for college back-to-school season, allowing students and parents to easily purchase mattresses, bedding, and sleep accessories through DoorDash —the perfect fix for outfitting dorm rooms and apartments.

Mattress Firm x DoorDash Collegiate Sleep Squad

As part of the initiative, Mattress Firm is recruiting an elite group of 10 student brand ambassadors to advocate for the importance of quality sleep at colleges nationwide. This team of on-campus sleep experts will receive complimentary bedroom makeovers, host product giveaways, capture content and reviews of products and unlock exclusive promotions for their classmates, so they can share the benefits of better rest.

"Our partnership with DoorDash revolutionizes mattress and bedding delivery, offering on-demand delivery that today's college students have come to expect," said George Hanson, Mattress Firm's Chief Digital Officer. "With the support of our on-campus sleep experts, we're on a mission to help students prioritize sleep through easier access to the best sleep products."

Students interested in joining Mattress Firm's squad of on-campus sleep experts can apply at MattressFirmCollegiateSleepSquad.com. Applicants will be judged based on their passion for quality sleep, social media presence across Instagram and TikTok, and level of campus involvement. The application period runs from August 20 through August 26, 2024. Official contest rules and regulations can be found at MattressFirmCollegiateSleepSquad.com/rules.

To explore Mattress Firm's offerings on DoorDash, visit DoorDash.com. Mattress Firm sleep products will also be available on DashPass, DoorDash's membership program offering $0 delivery fees and reduced service fees on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide.*

About Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm, the nation's largest omni-channel mattress specialty retailer, has been helping solve America's sleep problems for more than 90 years through our family of brands. Every one of our more than 6,000 passionate Sleep Experts® are driven by a common purpose: to change people's lives through better sleep. Whether browsing online or in one of our 2,300+ stores, our highly trained team provides personalized service and advice to help customers choose the right mattress and bedding products based on their unique needs. Our expertly curated selection of products include leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy's®, Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo®, and Purple®. Mattress Firm supports local and national charities through product and monetary donations and offers employees volunteering opportunities to serve their communities. No matter the time of night, Mattress Firm wants to help people get the sleep they deserve.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is your door to more: the local commerce platform dedicated to enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers.

