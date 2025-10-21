ARLINGTON, Texas, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- What began as a humble family dream has become a national wellness movement. When the Le family arrived in Arlington from Vietnam in 1995, they carried little more than determination and hope. Their father, once a First Lieutenant in the Armed Forces of South Vietnam, endured seven years in a "re-education camp" after the fall of Saigon. That sacrifice shaped the brothers' drive to succeed in America. In their new home, Tom, Kevin, and Brian earned advanced engineering and computer science degrees, while Danny became a cardiologist in Arlington. All proudly graduated from the University of Texas at Arlington, proving that perseverance and education could unlock the American Dream.

From Arlington Ingenuity to National Impact: How the Le Brothers and Luraco Turned a Local Success Story into a Wellness Movement The Le Brothers

Engineering Success

In 2005, the brothers founded Luraco Technologies in Arlington. Early contracts with the U.S. military—including work tied to Black Hawk and Apache helicopters and the F-35 fighter jet—proved their engineering skill and earned credibility in one of the most demanding industries in the world. Their commitment to quality soon earned them recognition as a Top 40 Defense Contractor in Tarrant County, along with 43 U.S. patents, multiple Fast 50 Asian American Business Awards, and a Dallas 100 Award.

Built in America, Built for Health

As children, the Le Brothers dreamed of seeing "Made in the USA" labels on more products. Determined to make that vision real, they designed something no one else had: the world's only massage chairs designed, engineered, and manufactured in America. What began as a solution to unreliable imported pedicure chairs soon evolved into a health breakthrough. Today, Luraco's medical massage chairs are licensed in Texas as Durable Medical Equipment (DME), scientifically proven to deliver measurable health benefits, and exported worldwide. The flagship i9 Max Plus represents the ninth generation of continuous, American-made innovation.

The Care Chair Program

For the Le Brothers, success is about more than business. With wellness advocate Robert Nelson, they launched the Care Chair Program to bring relief and recovery to first responders and emergency workers who carry the heaviest burdens. A donation to Arlington's 911 Dispatch Center was described as "miraculous" by dispatchers. Other gifts have included a $10,000 chair to the Department of Homeland Security, a chair to the USO at DFW Airport, and a matching grant to support Garland's Police Department Wellness and Recovery Room. In 2025, the Department of Homeland Security was named winner of Luraco's National Care Chair Contest, receiving a top-of-the-line medical massage chair for its Billings, Montana office.

Opportunities for Departments

The Care Chair initiative doesn't stop with contests. Through Luraco's sponsorship of the Lexipol Grant Assistance Service, police, fire, and other departments across the country can receive professional support in securing funding for wellness equipment. By helping agencies nationwide, the Le Brothers are making first responder wellness more accessible than ever. Their hometown has noticed: in recognition of their generosity, the City of Arlington proclaimed October 8 as "Luraco Day."

A Call to the Community

From humble beginnings to global recognition, the Le Brothers embody the American Dream—turning struggle into innovation and using their success to care for those who care for us. They believe Arlington can set the standard for the nation, rallying businesses, civic partners, and citizens to support the health of first responders. Stress and burnout put entire communities at risk; solutions like the Luraco Care Chair help safeguard the people who safeguard us. The Le Brothers' story is proof that resilience, education, and ingenuity can change lives—and industries. From the battlefields of Vietnam to the labs of UTA to a thriving tech company in Arlington, theirs is a journey of service and innovation. Now, they invite the community to be part of the next chapter: building a culture of wellness that begins in Arlington and inspires the nation.

