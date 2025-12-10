State of Texas Honors Luraco Technologies for 20 Years of American Innovation and First Responder Wellness

Governor Greg Abbott Issues Official Proclamation Recognizing Luraco as the Only U.S. Manufacturer of Medical Massage Chairs and Celebrating the Company's Impact on Texas and the Nation

ARLINGTON, Texas, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Luraco Technologies, the nation's only manufacturer of medical-grade massage chairs built in the United States, has been formally honored by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in an official State Proclamation recognizing the company's 20th anniversary, engineering achievements, and national contributions to first responder wellness.

Official Proclamation from Texas Governor Greg Abbott acknowledging Luraco's 20 years of positive contribution to the health and wellness of American citizens.

The proclamation, signed November 19, 2025, celebrates Luraco as a "remarkable Texas success story" and commends the Le Brothers for their two-decade journey from Vietnamese immigrants to founders of one of Texas' most respected high-tech corporations. Governor Abbott highlighted Luraco's achievements in U.S. manufacturing, scientific research, patented innovation, and the company's unwavering commitment to serving first responders, military personnel, and emergency workers.

"Luraco Technologies has stood the test of time and makes the Lone Star State a better place,"

— Governor Greg Abbott

A Two-Decade Story of Ingenuity, American Engineering, and Service

Founded in Arlington, Texas, by brothers Dr. Kevin Le & Tom Le, Luraco Technologies has become a national leader in medical massage technology and advanced research systems. Over 20 years, Luraco has:

Produced the only medical massage chairs manufactured on U.S. soil ,





, Earned 43 patents in robotics, embedded systems, and wellness engineering,





in robotics, embedded systems, and wellness engineering, Achieved recognition as a Top 40 Defense Contractor in Tarrant County ,





, Developed technology used in Black Hawk and Apache military helicopters , and





, and Established a research and development lab recognized across the nation for excellence.

Governor Abbott praised the company's engineering accomplishments, philanthropic leadership, and its steadfast role in elevating American manufacturing at a time when nearly all global massage chairs are produced overseas.

Celebrating the Care Chair Program and Its Impact on First Responders

The proclamation places special emphasis on Luraco's humanitarian work through the Care Chair Program, a national initiative that delivers medical massage chairs to police departments, fire stations, 911 dispatch centers, military installations, and emergency wellness programs.

The program has helped reduce stress, improve recovery, and support the emotional and physical well-being of thousands of front-line heroes. Governor Abbott recognized this contribution as part of Luraco's mission to "bring relief and recovery to countless first responders, emergency workers, and military personnel."

Proudly Made in America — A Standard the Industry Does Not Share

As the global massage chair industry shifted to overseas production, Luraco remained committed to building every chair in the United States, even as competitors outsourced manufacturing for cost savings.

This dedication to American jobs, quality, and integrity has distinguished Luraco as the only manufacturer able to place the labels:

"Made in the USA"





"Medical-Grade"





"Scientifically Engineered in Texas"

on its products — a milestone highlighted prominently in the State Proclamation and reflected throughout the company's latest landing page materials.

Quotes

Tom Le, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer:

"This honor from Governor Abbott is deeply meaningful to our family and to our team. We came to America with nothing but hope and a desire to contribute. To create jobs, advance technology, and serve first responders, and to be recognized by the State of Texas for that work, is a blessing we will never take for granted."

Robert Nelson, Manufacturer's Representative & Compliance Officer:

"The Governor's proclamation validates what Luraco has always stood for: American engineering, scientific rigor, and service to the men and women who serve us. This recognition marks the beginning of an exciting new era for our mission."

About Luraco Technologies

Luraco Technologies is the leading U.S. manufacturer of medical-grade massage chairs and a pioneer in wellness technology, defense engineering, advanced robotics, and applied research. Based in Arlington, Texas, Luraco products are used in medical offices, corporate wellness programs, military installations, police and fire stations, athletic recovery centers, and homes across America.

The company's flagship model, the iRobotics™ 9 Series Medical Massage Chairs, is the most advanced U.S.-made massage system in the world—featuring patented technology, biometric monitoring, commercial-grade safety certifications, and scientifically proven health benefits.

Learn more at www.Luraco.com

SOURCE LURACO Technologies, Inc.