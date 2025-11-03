From Australia to the Trail: LiquidSpring® Unveils Game-Changing Suspension Builds at SEMA

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LiquidSpring®, the leader in smart suspension technology, is debuting two new builds inside the West Hall, Booth #58065 at the 2025 SEMA Show — the Toyota LandCruiser LC79 with EC Offroad Australia, and the Polaris Xpedition UTV. Both showcase LiquidSpring's advanced RideSync™ Smart Suspension, pushing ride comfort and control to new limits.

"These builds represent what LiquidSpring is all about — innovation that enhances control, comfort, and confidence," said Carl Harr, Director of Sales at LiquidSpring. "We're redefining what suspension technology can do, not just for one type of vehicle, but across multiple markets — from RVs and trucks to emergency vehicles, commercial fleets, and now UTVs. Our adaptive systems are being embraced around the world, delivering smarter, safer, and more comfortable rides for drivers in every environment. Whether it's a full-size expedition rig or a compact UTV, LiquidSpring is changing the way people think about suspension on a global scale."

LiquidSpring® is debuting two new builds at the 2025 SEMA Show, the Toyota LandCruiser LC79 & the Polaris Xpedition UTV. Post this

Toyota LC79 — Built for Australia, Tuned for Comfort

Developed in partnership with EC Offroad, the LC79 marks LiquidSpring's latest move into the Australian overlanding market. Equipped with a Bowen Customs tray, this build showcases how Smart Suspension technology delivers a smoother, more refined ride for one of Australia's most iconic adventure vehicles.

Polaris Xpedition — Adventure Truck Tech in a Small Package

LiquidSpring's smallest application yet, the Polaris Xpedition brings Smart Suspension technology to the UTV market — and it's a true game changer. Outfitted with a 23Zero roof top tent, this build doesn't just ride smoother; it adapts. With RideSync™ technology, drivers experience active suspension that constantly adjusts to terrain, Tru-Earth Leveling® for automatic load compensation, and height adjustability for improved clearance on rough trails or easy access when parked.

"This completely changes what's possible in a UTV," said Don Gephart, Marketing Manager at LiquidSpring. "No other suspension system offers this level of comfort, control, and adaptability. You get active ride quality, automatic leveling, and adjustable height — all in one system. It's a new benchmark for the powersports industry."

Attendees can visit LiquidSpring at Booth #58065 in the West Hall to see both vehicles, meet the team, and experience how LiquidSpring is redefining suspension technology for any road, any load.

Visit the LiquidSpring Outpost

In addition to the West Hall display, LiquidSpring invites attendees to experience the LiquidSpring Outpost, located in the Diamond Lot next to the Vegas Loop – West Station. The outdoor area features more adventure builds, interactive games, prizes, and opportunities to meet with the LiquidSpring team and partners throughout the week.

About LiquidSpring, LLC:

Based in Lafayette, Indiana, LiquidSpring is the go-to name in advanced suspension systems for RVs, pickup trucks, overlanding vehicles, commercial fleets, transit, and emergency services. Their patented Smart Suspension system offers unmatched comfort, stability, and performance by adapting in real time to road conditions and driving inputs—delivering a smoother, safer ride across a wide range of vehicle platforms.

SOURCE LiquidSpring