From Australian Surfing To Tech-Free Tonga, Virtuoso® Reveals Its Top 10 Wanderlist® Experiences For 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtuoso®'s selection of inspired experiences – deemed Wanderlist®-worthy thanks to their "trips of a lifetime" status – will have even the most seasoned traveler reaching for their passport. The 2020 Virtuoso Luxe Report, an annual survey of the global luxury travel network's 20,000 travel advisors around the world, highlights insights and observations for travel in the year ahead. Acclaimed as a trend predictor, the Luxe Report captured advisor recommendations for the ten most unusual and exciting experiences for 2020.

Virtuoso's must-have travel experiences are:

Surf Sydney's iconic Bondi Beach , whether a pro or first-timer. Bondi is just outside the city center and extremely popular with locals and visitors alike. Serious surfers hang out at the southern end of the beach, while novices occupy the northern stretch, where waves are often smaller. Head to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics, taking place July 24 to August 9 . Japan continues to trend in 2020, finding itself on two Luxe Report lists for global and emerging destinations. Beyond the Games, travelers will be enamored with Japan's gorgeous scenery, dynamic cities, culinary delights and cultural heritage. Witness the Great Migration in Tanzania and Kenya , where millions of zebras, wildebeest and antelope traverse the landscape in search of food and water while attempting to elude predators such as lions and crocodiles. Live like a local for a month (or more) in Italy , the Luxe Report's top global destination of 2020. As authenticity is one of the year's top trends, travelers can immerse themselves in the lifestyle of this beloved country. Rent a villa. Find a favorite espresso or wine bar. Learn the language. Master the cuisine or just savor it. Support the Bahamas after the devastating impact of Hurricane Dorian, which severely damaged Grand Bahama and Abaco islands in September. Tourism comprises 60 percent of the nation's economy and revenues from visitors boost recovery efforts. Virtuoso's nine resorts escaped with little to no damage; they are open and receiving guests. Fly around the world via private jet, touching down at legendary destinations such as Easter Island , Petra, Jordan and the Taj Mahal. Country-hop in style on a specially outfitted jet while relaxing comfortably in a leather seat, with attentive on-board crew assisting with every need. Bypass commercial airports while avoiding jetlag … what could be better! Explore the pristine landscape of Antarctica . The continent was voted the top adventure destination in the 2020 Luxe Report, proving that cold-weather spots are hot. As travelers seek out destinations with unspoiled scenic beauty. Travelers can kayak with humpback whales, watch penguins in their natural habitat and even take a dip in the frigid waters. Sail through the Panama Canal, a once-in-a-lifetime experience. This century-old engineering marvel is even more impressive up close on a full transit cruise, where the ship sails though the canal. It takes a day to traverse the 50 miles of locks as the ship makes its way from ocean to ocean. Enjoy the slow-down trend of the year: rail travel. The majesty of the Canadian Rockies unfolds before passengers with a train journey aboard the incomparable Rocky Mountaineer. Gaze at panoramic surroundings through the glass-dome coaches, savor ­­local cuisine, and learn about natural and historic sites along the way through the stories of expert hosts. Venture to an uninhabited island in Tonga for the ultimate unplugged escape. This Polynesian kingdom is comprised of 140 islands without residents as well as a wonderfully temperate climate and tropical scenery. Guest can soak up on the sun on a private beach, snorkel in crystal-clear waters and explore jungles – all in blissful solitude.

A Virtuoso travel advisor can book these must-have experiences or customize a journey to their client's exact taste. They can also secure value-added benefits, VIP treatment and exclusive access. To find an advisor, visit www.virtuoso.com/travel-advisors.

About Virtuoso

Virtuoso® is the leading international travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,000 travel agency partners with 20,000 elite travel advisors in 50 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with over 1,800 of the world's best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. More than (U.S.) $26.4 billion in annual travel sales makes Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com.

Media Contacts:

Misty Belles Lauren Wintemberg Managing Director, Global Public Relations Account Director Virtuoso Alice Marshall Public Relations Phone: +1.202.553.8817 Phone: +1.212.861.4031 Email: mbelles@virtuoso.com Email: lauren@alicemarshall.com

SOURCE Virtuoso

Related Links

http://www.virtuoso.com

