From Base Pairs to Billions: Oligonucleotides' Remarkable Market Trajectory Driven by Thriving 11.0% CAGR Growth Globally

Oligonucleotides refer to short sequences of nucleotides (building blocks of DNA and RNA) typically used in molecular biology and genetics research, diagnostics, therapeutics, and other biotechnological applications.

BOSTON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "According to the latest research study, the demand for Oligonucleotides: Global Markets expected to grow from $7.0 billion in 2023 and will reach $11.7 billion by the end of 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% from 2023 through 2028."

This report explores the global market for making tiny bits of genetic material called oligonucleotides, which are used in various ways. There are four main categories: medicines made from oligonucleotides, the bits themselves, the tools and chemicals needed to make them, and services related to their production. We look at how these bits are used: for research and testing, or for treatments. The market is divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. We base our information on data from 2022, with predictions for 2023 to 2028. The report also talks about approved medicines, how these bits are made, new research, market opportunities, and profiles of key companies in this industry.

Oligonucleotides, tiny bits of genetic material, have revolutionized science and medicine by helping us understand genetics better and develop advanced treatments. With increased funding for genetic research since the Human Genome Project, scientists are using artificial gene synthesis more often. This has led to more studies using expression analysis, which boosts the demand for making oligonucleotides. In the UK, the Center for Process Innovation (CPI) is working to improve how we produce these genetic bits, collaborating with big names like AstraZeneca and Novartis. They've already developed a medication called Inclisiran for heart disease. In 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific bought Henogen S.A. from Novasep for a whopping $792 million, enhancing their capabilities in making viral vectors for gene therapy.

The Oligonucleotides: Global Market is driven by factors such as:

Increasing use of synthesized oligos in therapeutic applications.: More and more, scientists are using man-made bits of genetic material called oligonucleotides in medical treatments. These tiny bits can be designed to target specific genes or proteins that are involved in diseases. It's like using a precision tool to fix specific problems in the body, and it's becoming more common as we learn more about how genes work and how diseases develop. Rising government investments for synthetic biology and genome projects.: The government is putting more money into projects that involve making artificial genetic material and studying entire sets of genes. This investment is increasing because understanding genetics better can lead to new medical treatments and other important discoveries. Growing focus on personalized medicine: Personalized medicine is becoming a bigger deal. It means doctors are trying to tailor treatments to fit each person's unique genetic makeup and health history. By doing this, they hope to make treatments more effective and reduce side effects.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2022 Forecast Period considered 2023-2028 Base year market size $6.3 billion Market Size Forecast $11.7 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 11.0% for the forecast period of 2023-2028 Segment Covered Type, Application, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World Countries covered U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India Key Market Drivers - Increasing use of synthesized oligos in therapeutic applications. - Rising government investments for synthetic biology and genome projects. - Growing focus on personalized medicine

Segmentation Analysis of Oligonucleotides: Global Markets:

By Product –

In the realm of products within this domain, there are primarily four categories: oligonucleotide drugs, which are pharmaceuticals derived from minuscule genetic components; equipment and reagents, encompassing the tools and chemicals essential for manipulating these components; synthesized oligos, the artificially produced genetic fragments themselves; and services, which entail assistance with either the production or utilization of these oligonucleotides.

By Application –

In terms of how these products are used, there are essentially two main categories: research and diagnostics & therapeutics. Research involves using these products for studying genetics and other scientific investigations, while diagnostics & therapeutics refer to their application in diagnosing diseases and developing treatments to address them.

This report on oligonucleotides: global markets provide comprehensive insights and analysis, addressing the following key questions:

What is the projected market size and growth rate of the market?



The global market for oligonucleotide synthesis was valued at $6.3 billion in 2022 and will reach $11.7 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 11% from 2023 to 2028.



What are the key factors driving the growth of the market?



The global market for oligonucleotide synthesis is witnessing intrinsic growth owing to the increasing use of synthesized oligos in therapeutic applications, increasing government investments for synthetic biology and genome projects, and a growing focus on personalized medicine.



What segments are covered in the market?



The global oligonucleotides market is segmented based on products, application, and region.



By products, which segment will dominate the market by the end of 2028?



The Oligonucleotide Drugs segment will dominate the market in 2028.



Which region has the highest market share in the market?



North America holds the highest share of the market.

Some of the Key Market Players Are:

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

BIOLEGIO B.V.

BIOLYTIC LAB PERFORMANCE INC.

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

GENSCRIPT

INTEGRATED DNA TECHNOLOGIES INC.

LC SCIENCES

LGC GROUP

MERCK KGAA

MICROSYNTH AG

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

