From Battlefields to Connected Care: Avive Solutions and Best Defense Foundation Partner to Protect Veterans with Life-Saving AED Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avive Solutions , a leader in advanced cardiac response technology, is proud to announce a meaningful partnership with the Best Defense Foundation , a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting military veterans. Through this collaboration, Avive will provide the Best Defense Foundation with an Avive Connect AED®, enhancing their ability to deliver real-time, connected care to veterans during their journeys back to historic battlefields.

Founded in 2018 by former NFL linebacker Donnie Edwards, the Best Defense Foundation honors veterans from WWII, Korea, Vietnam, and more recent conflicts by taking them back to the places that shaped their service and lives. This partnership with Avive enables the Foundation to bring advanced life-saving technology directly to these heroes during their travels.

"We're committed to taking care of the ones who took care of us," said Dr. Misty Zelk, Medical Director at Best Defense Foundation. "Partnering with the Avive allows us to extend that commitment through the Avive Connect AED, which provides not only emergency defibrillation but also advanced connectivity to ensure that critical care is always within reach for veterans, wherever their journeys take them."

A Legacy of Service and Advanced Care

Dr. Zelk's own journey from military service to medical practice mirrors the mission of the Best Defense Foundation. As a veteran and former Colonel, she understands the importance of combining advanced technology with compassionate care. "The Avive Connect AED isn't just about delivering a shock during a cardiac emergency—it's about creating a system that ensures our veterans have access to the best care possible, no matter where they are."

The Avive Connect AED is the first and only AED fully integrated with cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS capabilities. This connectivity allows for real-time monitoring and rapid sharing of incident data with first responders and healthcare providers, ensuring that critical information reaches those who need it most. The device's lightweight, portable design makes it ideal for the dynamic and sometimes remote locations where the Foundation's programs take place.

Bringing Connected Care to Veterans

"At Avive, we believe that innovation should always serve a greater purpose," said Katerina Miras, VP of Marketing at Avive Solutions. "The Avive Connect AED is a first-of-its-kind device, combining real-time monitoring, rapid data sharing, and seamless connectivity through cellular, Wi-Fi, and GPS technologies. By partnering with the Best Defense Foundation, we're using this breakthrough technology to support those who have sacrificed so much for our freedom, ensuring they are always protected with the best care."

With its innovative technology and mission-driven collaboration, Avive Solutions is helping the Best Defense Foundation set a new standard in veteran care. By combining cutting-edge AED technology with the Foundation's deep commitment to veterans, the partnership aims to bring both medical safety and peace of mind to those who need it most.

About Avive Solutions:

Avive Solutions is a technology-driven company revolutionizing the way we respond to Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA). With its Avive Connect AED® and REALConnect™ platform, Avive enables faster, smarter, and more effective emergency response, helping to save lives across communities.

About Best Defense Foundation:

The Best Defense Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded by Donnie Edwards, dedicated to honoring and celebrating veterans by providing battlefield return programs, transition support, and educational initiatives that preserve the legacy of those who served in past conflicts.

