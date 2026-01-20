From Boxing Gyms to Soccer Fields: Baltimore Community Foundation Invests in Fitness-Forward Youth Development Programs

These grants support programs that extend and enrich the school day, recognizing that movement, play, and physical challenge unlock potential in ways that complement classroom learning. Each program meets young people where they are — literally and figuratively — creating safe, structured spaces where fitness becomes the foundation for broader growth.

"Some of Baltimore's most transformative youth-development work is happening in gyms, on fields, and in community spaces, places where young people can move, be seen, and build trust with caring adults," said Crystal Harden-Lindsey, Vice President of Community Impact at the Baltimore Community Foundation. "These strategic grants recognize that when young people experience belonging and progress through sports and play, they carry that resilience into school, their family, and the broader community."

Fitness-forward strategic grants awarded in 2025 include:

The Agoge Project ($69,600) : Supports a trauma-informed after- and out-of-school youth development and mentoring program for students ages 10-14, combining boxing and martial arts with academic support, meals, and on-site mental health services.





($69,600) Supports a trauma-informed after- and out-of-school youth development and mentoring program for students ages 10-14, combining boxing and martial arts with academic support, meals, and on-site mental health services. Soccer Without Borders ($30,000): Expands after-school and out-of-school programming at Patterson High School for refugee, immigrant, and asylee students—blending soccer with academic and language support, cultural exchange, and civic engagement.





($30,000): Expands after-school and out-of-school programming at Patterson High School for refugee, immigrant, and asylee students—blending soccer with academic and language support, cultural exchange, and civic engagement. Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore ($33,750): Sustains an after-school program at Webster Kendrick Club in Callaway Elementary School that pairs homework help and mentoring with physical activity and healthy-lifestyle programming.





($33,750): Sustains an after-school program at Webster Kendrick Club in Callaway Elementary School that pairs homework help and mentoring with physical activity and healthy-lifestyle programming. Port Discovery Children's Museum ($20,000): Supports nine Communities At Play cohorts at Baltimore City Public School Judy Center locations, helping caregivers of children ages 1-6 build school readiness through purposeful, active play.





($20,000): Supports nine Communities At Play cohorts at Baltimore City Public School Judy Center locations, helping caregivers of children ages 1-6 build school readiness through purposeful, active play. Corner Team ($15,500): Supports eight monthly Community Days combining boxing and fitness, food, music, and community service projects organized with youth leadership to strengthen belonging, pride, and neighborhood stewardship.

The impact is clear: at Callaway Elementary, only 10% of students who participate in Boys & Girls Club programming are chronically absent, compared with 62% of their non-participating peers. At Belair-Edison schools, just 40% of students entering The Agoge Project had a school attendance rate of 90% or higher; and by the end of Q1 2024, that share had doubled to 80%, with participants averaging 94% attendance.

For the young people served, these programs offer more than athletic development. They provide daily structure during critical after-school hours, access to caring adults who serve as mentors and role models, nutritious meals, and safe spaces while fostering experiences of success and inclusion that build confidence in academic and social settings.

BCF's strategic grants are awarded quarterly and support work that strengthens schools and neighborhoods across Baltimore City and Baltimore County. To learn more about BCF's grantmaking, visit www.bcf.org/apply-for-grant .

