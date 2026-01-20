From Boxing Gyms to Soccer Fields: Baltimore Community Foundation Invests in Fitness-Forward Youth Development Programs

News provided by

Baltimore Community Foundation

Jan 20, 2026, 14:04 ET

Foundation Awards Stronger Neighborhoods Grants Year-Round

BALTIMORE, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Baltimore Community Foundation (BCF), a nonprofit organization that connects people who are passionate about their community and purposeful in their philanthropy, announced strategic grants to five organizations using innovative, fitness-forward approaches to support youth in Baltimore. From boxing gyms in Belair-Edison to soccer fields serving students at Patterson High School, these programs demonstrate how physical activity can serve as a powerful gateway to academic achievement, mental health support, and community belonging.

A young participant in The Agoge Project is recognized in the ring as part of a trauma-informed youth development program that blends boxing and martial arts with academic support, meals, mentoring, and on-site mental health services. (Photo courtesy of The Agoge Project)
A young participant in The Agoge Project is recognized in the ring as part of a trauma-informed youth development program that blends boxing and martial arts with academic support, meals, mentoring, and on-site mental health services. (Photo courtesy of The Agoge Project)
Students take the field during Soccer Without Borders programming at Patterson High School, which blending soccer with academic and language support, cultural exchange, and civic engagement for refugee, immigrant, and asylee youth. (Photo courtesy of Soccer Without Borders)
Students take the field during Soccer Without Borders programming at Patterson High School, which blending soccer with academic and language support, cultural exchange, and civic engagement for refugee, immigrant, and asylee youth. (Photo courtesy of Soccer Without Borders)
Youth participants from Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore’s Webster Kendrick Club—based at Callaway Elementary School—take part in after-school programming that pairs mentoring and homework help with physical activity and healthy-lifestyle habits. (Photo courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore)
Youth participants from Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore’s Webster Kendrick Club—based at Callaway Elementary School—take part in after-school programming that pairs mentoring and homework help with physical activity and healthy-lifestyle habits. (Photo courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore)
A young participant in The Agoge Project is recognized in the ring as part of a trauma-informed youth development program that blends boxing and martial arts with academic support, meals, mentoring, and on-site mental health services. (Photo courtesy of The Agoge Project) Students take the field during Soccer Without Borders programming at Patterson High School, which blending soccer with academic and language support, cultural exchange, and civic engagement for refugee, immigrant, and asylee youth. (Photo courtesy of Soccer Without Borders) Youth participants from Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore’s Webster Kendrick Club—based at Callaway Elementary School—take part in after-school programming that pairs mentoring and homework help with physical activity and healthy-lifestyle habits. (Photo courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore)

These grants support programs that extend and enrich the school day, recognizing that movement, play, and physical challenge unlock potential in ways that complement classroom learning. Each program meets young people where they are — literally and figuratively — creating safe, structured spaces where fitness becomes the foundation for broader growth.

"Some of Baltimore's most transformative youth-development work is happening in gyms, on fields, and in community spaces, places where young people can move, be seen, and build trust with caring adults," said Crystal Harden-Lindsey, Vice President of Community Impact at the Baltimore Community Foundation. "These strategic grants recognize that when young people experience belonging and progress through sports and play, they carry that resilience into school, their family, and the broader community."

Fitness-forward strategic grants awarded in 2025 include:

  • The Agoge Project ($69,600): Supports a trauma-informed after- and out-of-school youth development and mentoring program for students ages 10-14, combining boxing and martial arts with academic support, meals, and on-site mental health services.

  • Soccer Without Borders ($30,000): Expands after-school and out-of-school programming at Patterson High School for refugee, immigrant, and asylee students—blending soccer with academic and language support, cultural exchange, and civic engagement.

  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore ($33,750): Sustains an after-school program at Webster Kendrick Club in Callaway Elementary School that pairs homework help and mentoring with physical activity and healthy-lifestyle programming.

  • Port Discovery Children's Museum ($20,000): Supports nine Communities At Play cohorts at Baltimore City Public School Judy Center locations, helping caregivers of children ages 1-6 build school readiness through purposeful, active play.

  • Corner Team ($15,500): Supports eight monthly Community Days combining boxing and fitness, food, music, and community service projects organized with youth leadership to strengthen belonging, pride, and neighborhood stewardship.

The impact is clear: at Callaway Elementary, only 10% of students who participate in Boys & Girls Club programming are chronically absent, compared with 62% of their non-participating peers. At Belair-Edison schools, just 40% of students entering The Agoge Project had a school attendance rate of 90% or higher; and by the end of Q1 2024, that share had doubled to 80%, with participants averaging 94% attendance.

For the young people served, these programs offer more than athletic development. They provide daily structure during critical after-school hours, access to caring adults who serve as mentors and role models, nutritious meals, and safe spaces while fostering experiences of success and inclusion that build confidence in academic and social settings.

BCF's strategic grants are awarded quarterly and support work that strengthens schools and neighborhoods across Baltimore City and Baltimore County. To learn more about BCF's grantmaking, visit www.bcf.org/apply-for-grant.

SOURCE Baltimore Community Foundation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Baltimore Women's Giving Circle Marks 25 Years of Collective Philanthropy, Granting Nearly $9 Million to Empower Women and Families

Baltimore Women's Giving Circle Marks 25 Years of Collective Philanthropy, Granting Nearly $9 Million to Empower Women and Families

The Baltimore Women's Giving Circle (BWGC) celebrates its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter century of women uniting to drive change through...
Street Lights and Circus Nights: BCF Backs Resident-Led Projects to Strengthen Baltimore Blocks

Street Lights and Circus Nights: BCF Backs Resident-Led Projects to Strengthen Baltimore Blocks

The Baltimore Community Foundation (BCF), a nonprofit organization that connects people who are passionate about their community and purposeful in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

General Sports

General Sports

Education

Education

Not For Profit

Not For Profit

Children

Children

News Releases in Similar Topics