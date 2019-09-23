From Cable Installation to Fiber Monitoring, VIAVI Has MSOs Covered with New Test Solutions at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) today introduced new test and measurement solutions to enable a fast track to optimized cable plant performance. The new products will be showcased at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2019, October 1-3 in New Orleans, along with a comprehensive portfolio of solutions for simplified migration to Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) and DOCSIS 3.1, faster fiber inspection and optimized Ethernet service delivery.

For today's service providers and multiple system operators (MSOs), increasing competition means that maximum performance and reliability are crucial to reducing churn. Yet with growing network complexity and evolving technologies, MSOs need to equip frontline cable technicians and contractors with simplified tools and automated processes to enable them to quickly identify installation faults and troubleshoot service issues. To address these challenges, VIAVI is offering the following new solutions:

OneExpert DSP ONX-220

The VIAVI ONX-220 is the newest addition to the trusted OneExpert family of test meters, enabling fast, complete and precise signal measurements to verify cable activation and troubleshoot high-speed Gigabit Ethernet, DOCSIS and Wi-Fi service. A user-friendly dashboard highlights known faults and provides simple notifications, delivering complete autotest results in less than two minutes. The ONX-220 meter enables technicians to promptly identify and resolve complex issues regardless of their skill level for efficient close-out and reporting.

Seeker X Leakage Detection System

VIAVI leakage detection technology helps MSOs enhance subscriber experience by efficiently finding plant faults often responsible for service-impacting ingress issues. The new VIAVI Seeker X sets a new bar for agility to unlock full flexibility for maximum spectrum utilization, while delivering the speed and sensitivity to detect leaks that other systems miss. With compatibility for evolving Remote PHY and DOCSIS 3.1 networks including OFDM detection, as well as traditional HFC technologies, the Seeker X leakage detector offers MSOs a versatile, future-proof solution.

ONMS (Optical Network Management Solutions)

Supporting MSOs deploying deep fiber networks, the ONMS family offers the modular OTU-8000 Optical Test Unit with a tunable DWDM OTDR and the ultra-compact OTU-5000 rack-mounted OTDR for rapid, automatic identification of fiber events such as bends, crushes, breaks and malicious tapping. A single optical test head can test hundreds of fiber links, and auto reports the GPS location of a fault within minutes, dramatically reducing the time and cost of construction and repair. This scalable platform allows for the use of many wavelengths and dynamic ranges in order to optimize fiber monitoring for a changing network, thereby ensuring accurate fiber monitoring, testing and sensing for reliable service from deployment and activation through operation. With integration of alarms into the XPERTrak system coming soon, MSO can have a comprehensive view of their hybrid coax and fiber network.

"With the convergence of trends toward a shrinking workforce, growing workloads and fast-evolving network architectures, cable operators are faced with the reality that frontline technicians often lack both the experience and the skillset needed to rapidly and accurately address service issues," said Koji Okamoto, Senior Director, Converged Instruments and Virtual Test, VIAVI. "Building on a rich legacy in test and measurement expertise, VIAVI is at the forefront of streamlining and automating workflows to deliver cable and fiber testing solutions enabling MSOs to optimize the cable plant for the best possible customer quality of experience."

The new ONX-220, Seeker X and ONMS solutions will be on display at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2019, October 1-3, 2019, in New Orleans. To learn more, visit VIAVI in Booth 1501.

VIAVI to Participate in Industry Panel

VIAVI Senior Product Manager Mike Bangert will participate in a Light Reading Cable Next-Gen panel discussion at SCTE. The panel, entitled "5G Friend or Foe for Cable?" will take place on Wednesday, October 2, at 9:40 - 10:30 a.m. in Room 204AB.

About VIAVI

VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil, government, military and avionics customers, supported by a worldwide channel community including VIAVI Velocity Partners. We deliver end-to-end visibility across physical, virtual and hybrid networks, enabling customers to optimize connectivity, quality of experience and profitability. VIAVI is also a leader in high performance thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Media Inquiries:





North America Sonus PR Micah Warren viavi@sonuspr.com Latin America Edelman Significa Monica Czeszak monica.czeszak@edelmansignifica.com DACH Riba:BusinessTalk Harald Engelhardt hengelhardt@riba.eu EMEA & Asia Pacific/Japan Sonus PR Chevaan Seresinhe viavi@sonuspr.com India Voila Communications Manish Sharma manish@voilacomm.net China Archetype Geff Pan viavichina@archetype.cn

SOURCE VIAVI Solutions

Related Links

https://www.viavisolutions.com

