New Zealand's Gold and Antimony Renaissance Is Attracting Serious Capital. This Dual-Project Explorer Just Made Its Board Match Its Ambitions.

Issued on behalf of RUA GOLD Inc.

A filed PEA, drill results extending the resource at depth and along strike, and a new board member nominated by one of the region's most experienced resource investment groups — in the span of one week, RUA GOLD delivered three signals carrying the same message: the story is maturing.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary — New Zealand has not historically occupied prime real estate in the global gold investor's mental map. The country's mining history is rich. The Reefton Goldfield produced over two million ounces of gold at grades between nine and fifty grams per tonne. The Hauraki district yielded fifteen million ounces of gold and sixty million ounces of silver. The Macraes mine on the South Island has been operating continuously since 1990. Despite that record, the country's modern regulatory environment, geographic remoteness from North American capital markets, and reputation as a tourism destination rather than a mining jurisdiction kept it off most institutional radars for years. That is changing, and changing quickly. A Fast-Track Approvals regime introduced in 2024 has compressed permitting timelines from years to months. OceanaGold's Wharekirauponga project became the first mine permitted under that framework, approved in just 112 days.



International capital is now arriving in a country whose gold endowment has been demonstrably undercapitalized for decades. In the middle of that shift sits RUA GOLD Inc., the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield and a growing force in the Hauraki district. During the last week of June 2026, the company filed a PEA for its flagship project, reported drill results extending the resource at depth and along strike, and appointed a new board member nominated by one of the region's most experienced and well-capitalized resource investment groups.

Companies mentioned: RUA GOLD Inc. (TSX: RUA) (NZX: RGI) (OTCQX: NZAUF) (FSE: X9R), OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (NYSE: OGC), Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG), Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA), Santana Minerals Limited (ASX: SMI) (NZX: SMI)

THREE RELEASES IN ONE WEEK: WHAT THEY MEAN TOGETHER

Taken individually, each of RUA GOLD's three late-June press releases tells a focused story. Taken together, they reveal a company transitioning from exploration-stage junior to development-stage contender with institutional backing, doing so across multiple fronts simultaneously.

On June 18, 2026, RUA GOLD reported the latest results from its 19,000-metre infill and extension drill program at Auld Creek in the Reefton Goldfield. The results confirmed significant expansion potential over a strike length exceeding 1,000 metres and to depths beyond 500 metres, both of which remain open. A highlighted intercept, ACDDH058, returned 1.4 metres at 29.1 g/t gold-equivalent (25.5 g/t Au and 1.6% Sb) from 173 metres. Technical work running in parallel rock strength testing, hydrogeological characterization, specific gravity measurements, and detailed ore zone characterization, is feeding directly into the Pre-Feasibility Study expected in Q4 2026. A fifth drill rig has also been mobilized to the Alexander River and Big River gold targets in the southern Reefton Goldfield, advancing the company's longer-term vision of multiple underground mines feeding a single central processing hub at Auld Creek.

On June 19, RUA GOLD confirmed the filing of the NI 43-101 Technical Report supporting its Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Auld Creek project. This is a procedural milestone: it formally places the PEA in the public domain, satisfies regulatory disclosure requirements, and allows institutional investors who require compliant technical documentation to begin their diligence in earnest. The PEA, announced May 5, 2026, outlined an after-tax NPV of US$42 million and an after-tax IRR of 17% at a base-case gold price of US$3,300 per ounce. At spot-price assumptions of US$4,700 per ounce, those figures rise to an after-tax NPV of US$113 million and a 36% IRR. Filing the technical report does not change the economics — it makes them actionable for a broader investment audience.

On June 25, the company announced the appointment of Tristan Kingcott as an independent director, nominated by Siren Gold Limited as its board representative. Mr. Kingcott is Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Zeta Resources within ICM Limited, one of the most experienced and well-networked resource investment groups operating across the Australia-New Zealand-Canada triangle. He brings over fifteen years of experience in financial and commercial analysis, holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Alberta, and is a CFA Charterholder. Chair Oliver Lennox-King noted that the ICM group has been a long-standing supporter of the RUA GOLD story and recognizes the significant long-term value potential of the company's assets. The appointment signals something a PEA filing alone cannot: that the sophisticated, patient capital which has historically tracked New Zealand gold most closely believes the Auld Creek development trajectory is real.

AULD CREEK: THE ASSET IN DEPTH

The Auld Creek Gold-Antimony Project in the Reefton Goldfield is RUA GOLD's primary near-term development asset. The company is the dominant landholder in the district, controlling over 120,000 hectares of tenements on New Zealand's South Island. The Reefton Goldfield historically produced over two million ounces of gold at grades between 9 and 50 g/t. It is now being systematically re-evaluated with modern exploration techniques and a far more accommodating permitting environment than the one that constrained earlier operators.

The current Mineral Resource Estimate for Auld Creek, effective February 27, 2026, provides the foundation for the PEA mine plan. The deposit hosts gold alongside antimony — a critical mineral that has surged in strategic importance as China has tightened export controls and Western governments have scrambled to secure non-Chinese supply. Antimony is essential to defence applications, flame retardants, and energy storage. That dual-metal profile is not merely a geological coincidence. It positions Auld Creek as both a precious metal story and a critical-mineral security story, an unusually powerful combination in the current investment environment.

The PEA mine plan outlines an underground operation producing approximately 27,000 gold-equivalent ounces per year over a 5.5-year mine life based on the current resource. The mine life is what makes the ongoing drill program so consequential. With mineralization confirmed open at depth beyond 500 metres and along strike beyond 1,000 metres, and with infill conversion and step-out drilling running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the current PEA represents a floor, not a ceiling. The PFS, expected in Q4 2026 and incorporating all drill results through approximately September, will determine whether the economics that look attractive at the current resource scale become compelling at a larger one.

THE GLAMORGAN PROJECT: THE SECOND ACT

While Auld Creek advances toward a Pre-Feasibility Study, RUA GOLD's Glamorgan Project on the North Island is establishing itself as the company's second exploration engine. Glamorgan is located in the Hauraki district, a region that produced 15 million ounces of gold and 60 million ounces of silver and hosts OceanaGold's Wharekirauponga, widely regarded as the highest-grade undeveloped epithermal gold deposit in the world. Glamorgan sits adjacent to that project, directly in the path of what the Hauraki belt can deliver at its best.

Eighteen months of systematic surface exploration identified geological features extending 3 kilometres north that are geologically analogous to Wharekirauponga. The work also defined four major gold-arsenic anomalies, each trending approximately 4 kilometres in length. A 5,000-metre initial drill program across two rigs was targeted for execution over a six-month period, with drill permits anticipated from Q2 2026. Glamorgan is not yet a resource. It is a pipeline of drill-ready targets in a proven district, immediately adjacent to the most successful epithermal gold project in New Zealand's modern mining history. That adjacency matters beyond the geology. The infrastructure, contractor networks, community engagement frameworks, and regulatory pathways being built around Wharekirauponga are directly applicable to Glamorgan's own development path.

THE FAST-TRACK ADVANTAGE

New Zealand's Fast-Track Approvals regime is the single most important external factor shaping RUA GOLD's regulatory calendar. Introduced under the previous government and retained by the current administration, the Fast-Track process was designed to accelerate projects of regional or national significance through a streamlined expert panel review, with a target decision window of six months from referral. OceanaGold's Wharekirauponga project set the benchmark: approval in just 112 days, well ahead of the Fast-Track target timeline.

RUA GOLD submitted its Fast-Track referral application for the Auld Creek project on April 20, 2026. A government decision is anticipated in July 2026. If the referral is accepted, the company enters the six-month expert panel process with a substantive permit application, supported by the completed PFS, as its principal technical document. The company has retained experienced permitting partners with direct track records on neighbouring projects. It has also completed over 500 engagements with community members, stakeholders, and regulators since late 2025. The Fast-Track referral decision is one of the most significant near-term catalysts on RUA GOLD's calendar. With the anticipated timing in July 2026, the outcome may be known imminently.

THE NEW ZEALAND GOLD NAMES INVESTORS ARE WATCHING

RUA GOLD is advancing within a New Zealand gold sector undergoing a genuine re-rating, driven by Fast-Track permitting, record gold prices, and growing recognition of the country's mineral endowment. The companies that bracket RUA on the development spectrum — from producing major to early-stage explorer, help frame the opportunity and the context in which Auld Creek and Glamorgan are being evaluated.

OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (NYSE: OGC) is the operational and permitting benchmark for the entire New Zealand gold sector. The company operates Macraes, the largest gold-producing mine in New Zealand, in continuous production since 1990, alongside the Waihi underground operation on the North Island. It is advancing Wharekirauponga as its primary growth asset. Wharekirauponga received Fast-Track approval in December 2025 and is now under construction. Recent drill results continue to demonstrate the deposit's exceptional high-grade potential, including intersections of 14.9 metres at 16.3 g/t gold and 5.4 metres at 25.8 g/t gold from the EG Vein. OceanaGold listed on the NYSE in April 2026, joining its existing TSX listing under the ticker OGC, and is guiding for 520,000 to 590,000 gold-equivalent ounces in 2026. Wharekirauponga is to the Hauraki district what Auld Creek aspires to be to the Reefton, the defining project that validates the belt for the next generation of capital. OceanaGold's Fast-Track experience is the most direct available template for what RUA GOLD's own permitting pathway may look like in practice.

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) is not merely a peer, it is a shareholder and board nominator in RUA GOLD, as demonstrated by the Kingcott appointment announced June 25. Siren holds gold-antimony assets, including its Queen Charlotte project, which returned strong first gold and antimony results in January 2026. The strategic overlap between Siren's portfolio and RUA GOLD's regional hub strategy makes their shareholder relationship more than a financial arrangement. It reflects a shared geological thesis about the Reefton belt's capacity to support multiple high-grade underground gold operations. Siren's nomination of Kingcott to the RUA GOLD board signals active strategic alignment between the two companies' approaches to the district.

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ: PPTA) (TSX: PPTA) is the most important comparator for understanding the strategic value of RUA GOLD's antimony component. Perpetua's Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho is the only gold-antimony development project in the Western world to have received sovereign-backed financing that directly reflects the antimony supply security challenge. In May 2026, the U.S. Export-Import Bank approved a US$2.9 billion senior secured loan to fully fund the project under the Make More in America Initiative. Stibnite hosts a 15-year mine plan with 4.22 million ounces of gold and 106 million pounds of antimony, targeting production in late 2029. The scale of that U.S. government commitment, the largest EXIM loan in recent memory, is the clearest available signal of how seriously Western governments are treating antimony supply security. That signal is directly relevant to the Auld Creek investment case. A project in a stable, allied jurisdiction combining high-grade gold with the West's most strategically contested critical mineral is currently valued by markets at a fraction of what the underlying strategic logic may eventually warrant, particularly if the PFS delivers the resource expansion the drill program is pointing toward.

Santana Minerals Limited (ASX: SMI) (NZX: SMI) is the most relevant pure-play New Zealand gold development peer for understanding how the market values New Zealand gold assets at the junior-to-mid-cap level. Santana is advancing the Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project in Central Otago, 251 square kilometres of ground situated 90 kilometres northwest of OceanaGold's Macraes mine, through exploration drilling and feasibility work toward a development decision. The company's shares have risen approximately 129% over the past twelve months, as gold prices climbed and New Zealand's investment case strengthened. Analyst consensus places a target price of AU$1.62 on the stock, against a recent close of approximately AU$1.09. Santana's trajectory illustrates both the re-rating potential that attaches to credible New Zealand gold development stories and the market's willingness to pay for that potential well in advance of production. These companies are referenced to illustrate the sector only. They do not imply any partnership, endorsement, affiliation, or comparable financial performance, and differ substantially from RUA GOLD in size, stage, and asset type.

THE RISKS WORTH UNDERSTANDING

RUA GOLD is an exploration- and development-stage company. The investment case rests on a series of assumptions and outcomes that have not yet been confirmed. The PEA for Auld Creek is an early-stage economic study. It does not constitute a mineral reserve or a Pre-Feasibility Study, and the economics it describes are based on a resource that the drill program is actively attempting to expand. If that expansion does not deliver the continuity and grade that current results suggest, the mine life and production profile in the PEA could prove optimistic. The technical studies feeding the PFS, metallurgical testing, geotechnical characterization, and hydrogeological work — carry their own uncertainties. A completed PFS that differs materially from the PEA's parameters would require the market to reassess the project economics accordingly.

The Fast-Track referral decision expected in July 2026 is not guaranteed to be favourable. Even if the referral is accepted, the subsequent six-month expert panel process is a regulatory proceeding whose outcome rests with an independent panel, not with the company. Community engagement has been extensive, but opposition to a new underground mine in a region with a complex relationship to its mining history cannot be ruled out. The gold price environment that underpins the PEA's base-case economics is favourable today but is inherently volatile. A meaningful correction would affect project economics materially. Antimony price assumptions in the PEA carry additional volatility risk, as antimony markets are smaller and less liquid than gold markets. The ongoing drill program, the PFS, and eventual development will all require continued access to equity markets. That access on acceptable terms is not guaranteed. Investors should weigh these risks carefully against the genuine strategic positioning, quality geology, institutional backing, and permitting tailwinds the company has assembled.

WHY THE MOMENTUM IS REAL

The case for paying attention to RUA GOLD is not primarily about any single piece of news from the past week. It is about what the accumulation of those pieces signals about the company's development trajectory. A PEA has been filed and is now in the public domain. A drill program is running 24 hours a day, ahead of schedule, with results extending the resource in both directions. A Pre-Feasibility Study is being built in parallel by Mining One and Pitch Black, two of the region's most credible technical groups. A Fast-Track referral decision is imminent. A new board member arrives from the investment group that has tracked New Zealand gold most consistently. And beneath all of it sit the structural tailwinds: record gold prices, an antimony critical-mineral security crisis that has mobilized billions in sovereign-backed capital, and a New Zealand permitting environment that just proved it can approve a major underground gold mine in 112 days.

None of that eliminates the risks that come with an exploration-stage company pursuing an underground gold-antimony development in a country that has not produced a new large-scale gold mine in years. The PFS will be the moment of truth. For investors who track the intersection of high-grade geology, critical-mineral exposure, institutional validation, and jurisdictional momentum, and who understand that the gap between a filed PEA and a completed PFS is where discovery-stage premiums get either confirmed or corrected, the next six months at RUA GOLD are among the most consequential in the company's history.

CONTINUED… Learn more about RUA GOLD Inc. at: https://ruagold.com

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CONTACT:

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SOURCES:

[1] RUA GOLD Inc. — "RUA GOLD Reports Strong Drill Results and Advances Pre-Feasibility Study at the Auld Creek Gold-Antimony Project" (June 18, 2026; drill results including ACDDH058: 1.4m @ 29.1 g/t AuEq from 173m; strike >1,000m and depth >500m open; fifth rig at Alexander River/Big River; PFS on track Q4 2026; TSX: RUA, NZX: RGI, OTCQX: NZAUF, FSE: X9R):

[2] RUA GOLD Inc. — "RUA GOLD Files the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Auld Creek Project" (June 19, 2026; NI 43-101 Technical Report filed; effective date April 25, 2026; Mining One QP Simon Henderson; after-tax NPV US$42M / IRR 17% at US$3,300/oz; US$113M NPV / 36% IRR at US$4,700/oz spot price; 27,000 AuEq oz/yr, 5.5-year mine life):

https://ruagold.com/rua-gold-files-the-preliminary-economic-assessment-for-the-auld-creek-project/

[3] RUA GOLD Inc. — "RUA GOLD Appoints Tristan Kingcott to the Board of Directors" (June 25, 2026; nominated by Siren Gold Limited; Kingcott is MD/Portfolio Manager at Zeta Resources/ICM Limited; CFA Charterholder, University of Alberta; Brian Rodan resignation noted; Chair Lennox-King quote):

https://ruagold.com/rua-gold-appoints-tristan-kingcott-to-the-board-of-directors/

[4] RUA GOLD Inc. — Fast-Track Referral Application filed April 20, 2026; decision anticipated July 2026; over 500 stakeholder engagements since late 2025; OceanaGold Wharekirauponga cited as Fast-Track approval benchmark (112 days, December 2025):

https://ruagold.com/rua-gold-submits-fast-track-referral-application-for-auld-creek-project-in-the-reefton-goldfield-new-zealand/

[5] OceanaGold Corporation — NYSE listing commenced April 7, 2026 (NYSE: OGC, TSX: OGC); 2026 guidance 520,000–590,000 oz; Wharekirauponga Fast-Track approval December 2025, under construction; recent WKP drill results: 14.9m @ 16.3 g/t Au (WKP144B), 5.4m @ 25.8 g/t Au (WKP144A):

https://investors.oceanagold.com/news-releases

[6] Siren Gold Limited — January 7, 2026: "Exceptional First Gold & Antimony Results at Queen Charlotte"; Reefton Goldfield operations (Alexander River, Big River, Reefton South, Lyell); strategic shareholder in RUA GOLD and board nominator (Kingcott); ASX: SNG:

https://www.sirengold.com.au/site/investor-centre/ASX-Announcements

[7] Perpetua Resources Corp. — US$2.9B EXIM Bank loan approved May 2026, fully funding Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho; 15-year mine plan: 4.22 Moz gold and 106M lbs antimony; initial production late 2029; Hatch appointed as EPCM; after-tax NPV5% US$3.5B, IRR 23.5% (RBC, March 2026); NASDAQ: PPTA, TSX: PPTA:

[8] Santana Minerals Limited — Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project, Central Otago, New Zealand; 251 sq km, 90km northwest of Macraes; share price +129% past 12 months; analyst consensus target AU$1.62 (vs. ~AU$1.09 recent close); royalties removed and freehold land consolidated 2025; ASX: SMI, NZX: SMI:

https://www.santanaminerals.com/

DISCLAIMER:

Nothing in this publication should be considered personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation, and no communication from us should be deemed personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor a recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances.

This article is being distributed by USA News Group, which is wholly owned and operated by Market Equities Limited ("MEL"), a company incorporated under the laws of Ireland. MEL has been paid a fee directly by RUA GOLD Inc. for RUA GOLD Inc. advertising and digital media services. MEL also expects to receive further compensation as part of an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company. No further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, has been approved by RUA GOLD Inc. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged not to use this publication as the basis for any investment decision.

Market Equities and its owners, operators, directors, and affiliates do not currently own any shares of RUA GOLD Inc., but reserve the right to buy, sell, or hold shares of RUA GOLD Inc. at any time without further notice, commencing immediately and ongoing, in the open market, through private placements, and/or through other investment vehicles. There may also be third parties who hold shares of RUA GOLD Inc. and may liquidate their shares, which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in this publication is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may lose some or all of your investment.

Qualified Person Disclosure. The scientific and technical information in this article, including the Auld Creek Preliminary Economic Assessment and Mineral Resource Estimate, is derived from disclosure by RUA GOLD Inc. The qualified person for the Auld Creek NI 43-101 Technical Report is Simon Henderson of Mining One Consultants. Market Equities has not independently verified, and is not qualified to verify, the company's scientific or technical disclosure; readers should refer to the company's filed technical report and news releases for the complete data, assumptions, and qualified-person statements.

Cautionary Note Regarding the Preliminary Economic Assessment. The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Auld Creek project referenced in this article is preliminary in nature. A PEA is a conceptual, early-stage economic study that includes inferred mineral resources, which are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is no certainty that the results of the PEA will be realized. The PEA does not constitute a mineral reserve, a Pre-Feasibility Study, or a Feasibility Study, and mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The net present value, internal rate of return, production profile, mine life, and metal-price assumptions described are estimates only and may change materially in any subsequent study. Exploration and development are inherently uncertain, and there is no assurance that the drill program will expand the resource, that a Pre-Feasibility Study will confirm the PEA's economics, that Fast-Track referral or any permit will be granted, or that the project will be developed or achieve production. References to other companies' resources, reserves, production, financings, government loans, or economic studies describe those companies only and are not indicative of RUA GOLD's own prospects.

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