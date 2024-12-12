FROM CAPARRA TERRACE TO THE WORLD: CLARENT PARTNERS WITH WARNER MUSIC LATINA

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Puerto Rican artist CLARENT has signed a global recording deal with Warner Music Latina, marking an exciting new chapter in his career.

The news comes hot on the heels of the international success with 'IA', his latest single which has reached the "#1 position on Spotify's Top 200 in Spain", both daily and weekly while also charting in more than 20 countries including Italy, Mexico and the US. The track has peaked in Spotify's "Viral #16 Global", amassing over one million daily streams and making its mark on Apple Music's all-genre and Latin charts.

(From left to right: Jonniel (Clarent’s manager), Clarent & Roberto Andrade, Managing Director Warner Music Latina)

CLARENT stated: "Ready for this new season – big thanks to the Warner fam for keeping it real. This is where boys become men. Signed, The Babayaga."

A native of Caparra Terrace, San Juan - Puerto Rico, CLARENT has steadily gained recognition for his authentic approach to urban music. Rooted in his community, his songs offer a window into life on the island while resonating with listeners far beyond its borders. CLARENT's music doesn't glamorize the streets—it documents them. His lyrics reflect a life that's real, but not trapped. He's proof that success doesn't have to come at the cost of your community or your integrity. Wherever CLARENT goes, his friends from Caparra Terrace go too—not as an image, but as a constant reminder of where this all started.

Alejandro Duque, President of Warner Music Latin America expressed: "We are thrilled to partner with Clarent and his team to help build on his unique vision and take his career to new heights. Clarent is a perfect example of how genres get disrupted and authentic sounds emerge and pave new roads in music. We couldn't be more excited to be part of this story."

Since his debut in 2023, CLARENT has rapidly emerged as a standout voice in Latin music. His breakout tracks have consistently climbed charts, and in his short career, he has caught the attention of major artists such as Myke Towers, who joined the remix of "Sport +." This collaboration charted in more than 15 countries, boosting CLARENT's audience by more than 135% in just one month.

Roberto Andrade, Managing Director of Warner Music Latina says: "This isn't just another record deal—this is an alliance. We crafted a partnership out of months of mutual understanding, collaboration, and shared vision. For many months, Warner Music Latina immersed itself in CLARENT's world, building trust and truly understanding his artistry, team, and cultural essence, having as a result a deal tailored to not only amplify his music but to honor the spirit of his story."

CLARENT's partnership with Warner Music Latina is the result of a collaborative process that prioritized his artistic identity and long-term goals. The agreement was carefully crafted to reflect the needs of CLARENT and his team, led by manager Jonniel (Jadiel Nuñez Olivera) of Rythmz51, known for his work with artists such as Anuel, Arcángel, Eladio Carrión and Myke Torres, who brought his expertise to the table, ensuring the partnership it's in tune with CLARENT's vision. It is important in amplifying not only the artist's work, but also the voice of Puerto Rican Street culture in a real and lasting way.

Jonniel from Rythmz51 – Clarent's Management Team expressed: "Shoutout to the team at Warner Music Latina for believing in this vision and backing us all the way. This is just the kickoff to something amazing. Clarent's got that raw, undeniable talent, and I'm stoked to be on this journey with him."

