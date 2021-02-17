From Chaotic To Strategic: Implementing A World Class Hiring System

"Our goal for this book is to help companies become great at hiring." Tweet this

Talent Makers is based on the authors' experiences working with more than 4,000 companies that use Greenhouse hiring software and services. Throughout the book, they provide their own first-hand insights and anecdotes, complemented by in-depth interviews with executives from leading brands like Alphabet, Stripe, Airbnb and Whole Foods Market – some of the "Talent Makers" with whom the authors have worked.

"The potential for people to do something remarkable has everything to do with being in the right role, on the right team, at the right time," said Chait and Stross. "Our goal for this book is to help companies become great at hiring. Because when they are, companies have the confidence to dream bigger, think bolder and take on what's next."

Talent Makers is arranged in a clear progression that takes readers through all the steps necessary to build a structured hiring process that allows companies to:

Define ideal candidates by the business objectives of the job . Recruiters and hiring managers learn to work together and get specific about job descriptions, candidates and goals.

. Recruiters and hiring managers learn to work together and get specific about job descriptions, candidates and goals. Use a deliberate and consistent process to evaluate all candidates . Everyone will be informed and aligned, allowing the process to move swiftly.

. Everyone will be informed and aligned, allowing the process to move swiftly. Base hiring decisions on data and evidence . This not only eliminates unconscious bias, but also speeds up the process – resulting in better offers and better hires.

. This not only eliminates unconscious bias, but also speeds up the process – resulting in better offers and better hires. Learn and iterate. Using this process, companies will consistently get better at hiring and distance themselves from the competition.

There are two highly effective, proprietary tools in Talent Makers that help speed the structured hiring journey. The first is the Greenhouse Hiring Maturity TM curve which progresses from chaotic to inconsistent, systemic, and finally strategic. By taking a proprietary, twelve-question assessment, organizations can analyze where they sit on the curve, giving them an overall picture of their recruitment operations and what needs to be improved. The second is Employee Lifetime Value (ELTV), an innovative system designed at Greenhouse to help companies calculate the ROI of a great hire. This unique tool is ideal for establishing the business case for HR activities and for making decisions based on objective data and information.

In the final chapters of the book, Chait and Stross focus on how leaders themselves can become "Talent Makers," ensuring that hiring excellence is a top priority in their companies. "We have been privileged to help thousands of organizations to embrace the hiring challenge, work their way up the Hiring Maturity curve and succeed in attracting the talent they need for the environments they face," the authors write. "We hope the lessons in this book will serve as a catalyst for your own organization as well."

About the authors

Daniel Chait is CEO and co-founder of Greenhouse. Before Greenhouse, he co-founded Lab49, a global firm providing technology consulting solutions for investment banks. Chait is a frequent speaker on the topics of recruiting and entrepreneurship, and a guest-lecturer at business schools and conferences. Chait graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Computer Engineering in 1995.

Jon Stross is President and co-founder of Greenhouse. He was General Manager of International at BabyCenter.com, the leading online resource for new and expectant mothers. Previously, Stross was a member of the executive team at Merced Systems, an enterprise performance management software company. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Political Science in 1995.

Learn more about the book at www.talentmakersbook.com and by visiting the Greenhouse Blog . To learn more about Greenhouse, visit www.greenhouse.io .

About Greenhouse:

Greenhouse is the hiring software company. We help businesses become great at hiring through our powerful hiring approach , complete suite of software and services, Hiring Maturity TM methodology and large partner ecosystem – so businesses can hire for what's next.

Based in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Denver and Dublin, Greenhouse Software has over 4,000 customers. Some of the smartest and most successful companies like HubSpot, Cisco Meraki, Buzzfeed, J.D. Power and Warby Parker use the Greenhouse hiring software platform to improve all aspects of hiring, helping them to attract top talent.

Greenhouse has won numerous awards including Glassdoor #1 Best Place to Work, Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000, Inc. Magazine Best Workplace (2018, 2019, 2020) and Crain's Fast 50.

© 2021, Greenhouse Software, Inc. All rights reserved. "Greenhouse Hiring Maturity", "Talent Makers", and the G Logo are trademarks of Greenhouse Software, Inc.

