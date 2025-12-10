Greenhouse Bolsters Leadership Team with Sharawn Tipton as Chief People Officer

Strategic HR leader dedicated to cultivating exceptional teams and driving organizational performance

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenhouse, the leading hiring platform, today announced the appointment of Sharawn Tipton as Chief People Officer. In this role, Sharawn will identify new opportunities where people strategy can accelerate Greenhouse's business and strengthen the employee experience as the company continues to grow.

Over the last 20 years, Sharawn has championed the people function as a driver of business success. Her experience spans both public and private companies, where she has fostered inclusive cultures and led every facet of human resources, with particular expertise in Total Rewards and IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Allyship). Most recently, as the Chief People and Culture Officer at LiveRamp, Sharawn led Human Resources worldwide, designing people strategies that directly supported business outcomes while building inclusive, high-trust environments.

"I joined Greenhouse because helping people land their ideal job is my purpose, and Greenhouse is one of the most trusted platforms for making that possible. In a world where millions of people are navigating hiring uncertainty, this mission matters more than ever," said Tipton. "I'm deeply committed to this work because people unlock everything. The right culture and leadership can advance innovation, elevate performance, and change lives."

Sharawn joins Greenhouse at a time of rapid growth and innovation, marked by recent launches such as Real Talent, MyGreenhouse, and Dream Job.

"Getting the right leadership in the role of Chief People Officer is mission-critical," says Daniel Chait, CEO and Co-Founder of Greenhouse. "Throughout the search, we prioritized finding a leader who combines strong commercial acumen and steady judgment with a proven ability to drive inclusive organizational change. Sharawn demonstrated all of these qualities throughout the process, and I am confident she will be a strong addition to our team."



Outside of work, Sharawn loves to travel, try new foods, walk new cities, and find live music wherever she goes. She has served on several nonprofit boards focused on advancing workplace and educational equity, including Fair Pay Workplace, College Track Oakland, and the Business Insider Workforce Innovation Board. In these roles, she contributed to efforts to dismantle pay disparities through the Fair Pay Workplace Expert Alliance and supported student success as a Board Advisor with College Track Oakland, mentoring first-generation and historically underrepresented college students. She also shares her expertise as a guest lecturer on Human Resource topics at Golden Gate University.

