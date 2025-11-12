From Check-Out to Full Plates: Brands Join No Kid Hungry this Holiday Season

Seasonal products and promotions give back to No Kid Hungry's work to connect kids to the food they need to thrive

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Every child deserves access to a full plate this holiday season, but nearly 14 million kids across the U.S. live with hunger. That's why No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, is uniting with its corporate partners to help ensure every child can rely on a full plate now and all year round. With seasonal products and limited-time offers from brands like Citi, Hickory Farms and more, consumers can make their holiday shopping and dining more meaningful by supporting No Kid Hungry. $1 donated to No Kid Hungry can help connect a child with 10 healthy meals.*

"Hunger doesn't take a holiday, and the need is more urgent than ever. Families everywhere are feeling the strain, and it's up to all of us to ensure kids have access to a full plate now and every day," said Allison Shuffield, managing director of corporate partnerships at Share Our Strength, the organization behind No Kid Hungry. "We're grateful to our corporate partners who make it easy for people to give back this holiday season through simple, everyday actions like shopping and dining."

Seasonal products and holiday promotions that support No Kid Hungry include:

Citi: This Giving Tuesday, Citi will match donations 3x to No Kid Hungry, up to $500K, tripling the impact for kids to grow, learn, and thrive. Donate now!





This Giving Tuesday, Citi will match donations 3x to No Kid Hungry, up to $500K, tripling the impact for kids to grow, learn, and thrive. Donate now! Arby's Foundation: From December 14, through December 21, donate to Arby's and your donation will be DOUBLED to help kids get meals, up to $200,000.





From December 14, through December 21, donate to Arby's and your donation will be DOUBLED to help kids get meals, up to $200,000. Bloomingdale's: From November 1, through November 30, customers can round up purchases or donate at checkout.





From November 1, through November 30, customers can round up purchases or donate at checkout. Chipotle: From October 31, through November 30th, round up your order in the Chipotle app or online to support No Kid Hungry.





From October 31, through November 30th, round up your order in the Chipotle app or online to support No Kid Hungry. Coca-Cola: This holiday season, Coca-Cola's caravan brings Santa and supports No Kid Hungry. Join the fun and give back!





This holiday season, Coca-Cola's caravan brings Santa and supports No Kid Hungry. Join the fun and give back! Denny's: From October 29 through January 11, guests can round up or donate at checkout and online. Denny's will donate at least $500,000 to No Kid Hungry.





From October 29 through January 11, guests can round up or donate at checkout and online. Denny's will donate at least $500,000 to No Kid Hungry. Google.org: Google offers $10,000 in matching funds per employee for donations to campaigns like No Kid Hungry this holiday season.





Google offers $10,000 in matching funds per employee for donations to campaigns like No Kid Hungry this holiday season. Habit Burger & Grill: On November 15, donate $1 or more to No Kid Hungry in restaurants and get a free Double Charburger with a $5 purchase. Plus, now through 12/31, round up in-app or online to support No Kid Hungry.





On November 15, donate $1 or more to No Kid Hungry in restaurants and get a free Double Charburger with a $5 purchase. Plus, now through 12/31, round up in-app or online to support No Kid Hungry. Hickory Farms: Hickory Farms will donate $5 per Give Back Gift Box and $1 per Cookies & Cream cupcake to No Kid Hungry all year.





Hickory Farms will donate $5 per Give Back Gift Box and $1 per Cookies & Cream cupcake to No Kid Hungry all year. Mother's Day Council: Join the National Mother's Day Council as we strive to raise $100,000 for No Kid Hungry. Every dollar feeds hope, and every cent goes directly to the cause.





Join the National Mother's Day Council as we strive to raise $100,000 for No Kid Hungry. Every dollar feeds hope, and every cent goes directly to the cause. Nature's Bakery: Nature's Bakery is donating $150,000 to No Kid Hungry and gifting 100,000 snacks and school kits to students nationwide.





Nature's Bakery is donating $150,000 to No Kid Hungry and gifting 100,000 snacks and school kits to students nationwide. NORMS: From October 29 to December 31, Norm's Restaurants will donate $1 for every gift card sold for the holiday season. Round-up donations continue in-store and online through 2025.





From October 29 to December 31, Norm's Restaurants will donate $1 for every gift card sold for the holiday season. Round-up donations continue in-store and online through 2025. Shop LC: From October 1, 2025, through September 30, 2026, customers who use the Promo Code nokidhungry25 on select items on Shoplc.com will receive a 25% discount on the price and will trigger a donation of 20% of the total merchandise price for No Kid Hungry. Not valid on recently aired items, $1 Online Auction or Live TB orders. Cannot be combined with other promo codes.





From October 1, 2025, through September 30, 2026, customers who use the Promo Code nokidhungry25 on select items on Shoplc.com will receive a 25% discount on the price and will trigger a donation of 20% of the total merchandise price for No Kid Hungry. Not valid on recently aired items, $1 Online Auction or Live TB orders. Cannot be combined with other promo codes. Skinny Butcher: Join the Butcher's mission to Wink it Forward! Every donation helps fight childhood hunger and ensure kids get the nutrition they need to grow healthy and strong. Donate today at nokidhungry.org/winkitforward





Join the Butcher's mission to Wink it Forward! Every donation helps fight childhood hunger and ensure kids get the nutrition they need to grow healthy and strong. Donate today at nokidhungry.org/winkitforward Toast: From November 1, through November 30, Toast will donate $10 for each time a new restaurant signs up to use their platform, with a minimum guaranteed donation of $10k and a max of $50k.





From November 1, through November 30, Toast will donate $10 for each time a new restaurant signs up to use their platform, with a minimum guaranteed donation of $10k and a max of $50k. Tropical Smoothie Cafe: during the holiday season and year round, $1 is donated to No Kid Hungry from every Sunshine Smoothie sold. Guests can also round up their order or donate $1/$3/$5 all year. Tropical Smoothie Cafe will also match all donations via these channels now through December 2 up to $75,000.

*No Kid Hungry does not provide individual meals; your donations help support programs that feed kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/OneDollar.

For a complete list of No Kid Hungry's participating partners and promotions, and to learn all the ways to give back to No Kid Hungry this holiday season, visit NoKidHungry.org/BrandsThatGive.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

Media Contact: Mary Grace Benhase; [email protected]

SOURCE No Kid Hungry