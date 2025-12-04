Jeff Bridges, P!NK & Kristen Bell Unite with No Kid Hungry to Fight Childhood Hunger this Holiday Season

Joined by Grammy Award-winning Singer-songwriter Maren Morris, Grammy-nominated Singer and Writer/Producer Shaun Cassidy, celebrity Chef Duff Goldman, Chef Lorena García and Chef Cesar Zapata, the group leads a nationwide call to help ensure every child has a full plate this holiday season and beyond.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As families across the country prepare to gather around holiday tables, millions of children across the country are facing a very different reality: hunger. Nearly 14 million kids in the United States are living with food insecurity, an issue intensified this year as families continue to feel the effects of rising food prices, economic instability, and the disruption of critical nutrition programs. In response, some of America's most beloved voices, Jeff Bridges, P!NK, Kristen Bell, Maren Morris and Shaun Cassidy are joining forces with No Kid Hungry to shine a national spotlight on the crisis and inspire Americans to give back during the holiday season.

"The holidays should be joyful for every kid. No parent should have to choose between buying groceries or paying the light bill. If we can step up and help even one family breathe easier this season, then that's exactly what we should do," said P!NK, who continues to champion issues affecting children and families.

Actor and longtime advocate Jeff Bridges added, "Hunger in America is real, and it's getting worse for many families. Kids deserve stability, especially during the holidays. If each of us gives a little, we can make a real difference right now."

For households still recovering from economic setbacks, and for the millions of children who depend on school meals for reliable nutrition, the holiday season can be a stressful time. Many families are navigating tighter budgets at a time traditionally associated with food and abundance. As Kristen Bell, Award-Winning Actor and supporter shared, "I'm a mom. Thinking about a child going without a meal, especially during the holidays, is unacceptable. Supporting No Kid Hungry is one of the simplest and most meaningful ways to spread some real joy this season."

Joining this nationwide effort are culinary personalities who know firsthand how food brings people together, including Chef Duff Goldman, Chef Lorena García and Chef Cesar Zapata. Through holiday recipes, kitchen inspiration and personal stories about the power of food, they aim to inspire audiences to give back and help ensure every child has a full plate this season.

No Kid Hungry, a national campaign by the nonprofit Share Our Strength, works year-round to ensure kids have access to food through school meals, summer programs, grants to community partners and advocacy that protects essential nutrition programs nationwide.

"When kids are nourished, they're healthier, better able to learn and more likely to build a brighter future," said Leah Ray, Chief Development Officer at No Kid Hungry. "This holiday season, every donation, no matter the size, brings us closer to a country where no child has to worry about their next meal. One small act of kindness can make the difference."

To donate, learn more, or support families facing hunger this holiday season, visit NoKidHungry.org.

