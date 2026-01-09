From Clinical Recovery to Lifelong Empowerment: RoboCT Showcases Integrated Ecosystem Strategy at CES 2026

Leveraging Medical Robotics Heritage, the Company Expands into Consumer Market, Envisioning Exoskeletons as Integral 'New Organs'

At CES 2026, RoboCT is presenting a comprehensive vision that extends far beyond single products. The Chinese exoskeleton leader is outlining its strategic blueprint to build a full-lifecycle mobility ecosystem, anchored by its innovative "Rehabilitation-as-a-Service" (RaaS) model and a vision for exoskeletons as augmentative human "new organs."

RoboCT GoGo-H Exoskeleton Continuum of Care

"CES marks our strategic transition from a focused medical device innovator to an enabler of human mobility across the lifespan and scenarios," stated Dr. WANG Tian, Founder and CEO of RoboCT. "We are showcasing not just the GoGo product line, but an integrated system where hardware, data, and professional services converge to deliver continuous, personalized support from hospital to home."

The cornerstone of this ecosystem is RoboCT's pioneering RaaS model. This platform integrates exoskeleton devices with a cloud-based intelligence center, enabling real-time data monitoring, remote therapist oversight, and personalized training program adjustments. This digital continuum breaks down the walls of the rehabilitation clinic, allowing for professional-grade recovery and support to extend seamlessly into community and home settings, improving accessibility and outcomes.

This strategic expansion is built upon a formidable foundation. RoboCT's medical-grade exoskeletons are among the first in China to receive NMPA certification for neurological rehabilitation. The company boasts a robust intellectual property portfolio of over 500 patents and has led the formulation of multiple national and industry standards for exoskeleton robots. Its new manufacturing base in Wuxi is designed to scale production for consumer-grade products like the GoGo series, ensuring high performance at accessible costs.

Looking to the future, RoboCT articulates a bold "Human+" vision. The company is actively exploring applications that transcend traditional healthcare, including industrial support to prevent worker injury, wellness solutions for active aging, and performance enhancement for outdoor recreation. RoboCT envisions a world where exoskeleton technology, through continuous miniaturization and intelligence, becomes a seamless, low-risk enhancement to human capability—an intuitive "new organ" for the modern era.

By presenting its ecosystem strategy at CES, RoboCT positions itself at the forefront of a broader industry evolution. The company is not merely selling devices but is advocating for and building a future where robotic assistance is normalized, enhancing quality of life, productivity, and human potential on a global scale.

About RoboCT:

Founded in 2017, RoboCT is a national high-tech enterprise with technological innovation as the core driving force. RoboCT is dedicated to the R&D and application of exoskeleton robotics, mainly in terms of core algorithms and components. Rehabilitation and elderly care are the current main focus, and RoboCT provides intelligent products and solutions for both medical institutions and individuals, based on a combined technology of human-computer interaction, artificial intelligence, data analysis, and cloud computing.

