RoboCT Unveils Lightweight GoGo Exoskeleton Series at CES 2026, Pioneering Effortless Daily Mobility for All

The 2.3kg Assistive Wearable Redefines Personal Mobility with AI-Powered, Multi-Mode Support for Community Living

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RoboCT, a leading innovator in exoskeleton robotics from China, makes its inaugural appearance at CES 2026 by unveiling its groundbreaking GoGo Exoskeleton series at the Pepcom media event. This launch signifies a pivotal strategic evolution for the company, extending its proven medical expertise into the realm of consumer-focused, daily life mobility solutions.

Dynamic Eldely Support

The centerpiece of the showcase, the GoGo series, embodies a user-centric design philosophy aimed at effortless mobility. Weighing a mere 2.3kg per side (excluding battery) and offering an operational range of up to 25km, it represents a significant leap towards practical, all-day wearability. Its intelligent system features multiple adaptive modes—including Walk, Stand/Sit, Cadence Assist, and Swing Assist—designed to support a diverse range of real-world activities. From aiding post-stroke gait recovery and providing stability for individuals with Parkinson's to navigating community stairs and uneven terrain, GoGo adapts to the user's needs in real-time.

"Our debut at CES is about demonstrating a new paradigm for assistive technology," said Dr. WANG Tian, Founder and CEO of RoboCT. "With GoGo, we are moving exoskeletons out of specialized clinical settings and into the fabric of everyday life. Our goal is to provide a reliable, lightweight companion that empowers freedom of movement, whether for recovery, aging in place, or enhancing an active lifestyle."

RoboCT's confidence in bringing this technology to the consumer market is rooted in its solid medical heritage. The company's established rehabilitation exoskeletons, like the UGO and KidGo series, have obtained key regulatory approvals including China's NMPA Class II, FDA registration, and CE certification. GoGo inherits this legacy of safety, reliability, and clinical insight, repackaging it for accessibility.

Founded in 2017, RoboCT is a national high-tech enterprise with technological innovation as the core driving force. RoboCT is dedicated to the R&D and application of exoskeleton robotics, mainly in terms of core algorithms and components. Rehabilitation and elderly care are the current main focus, and RoboCT provides intelligent products and solutions for both medical institutions and individuals, based on a combined technology of human-computer interaction, artificial intelligence, data analysis, and cloud computing.

