FROM COASTLINES TO CAMPSITES: SHEIN SURVEY OF 20K+ SHOPPERS REVEALS SUMMER 2026's BIGGEST VACATION DESTINATIONS & SHOPPING TRENDS

With beach towns, road trips, and theme parks topping summer plans, SHEIN launches its Vacay Trends campaign with seven destination-themed style edits for the family

LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, vacationers are packing the car, hitting the coast, and making the most of every long weekend close to home. That's according to a new survey of more than 20,000 U.S. shoppers conducted by SHEIN, the online global fashion and lifestyle retailer, which launches its Vacay Trends campaign today: seven trend-driven style edits designed for how people are actually traveling in 2026.

Beach and coastal destinations lead the pack with 46% of respondents planning seaside getaways. Staycations follow at 38%, with 28% hitting the road for classic American road trips, 22% heading to theme parks, and 20% planning outdoor adventures. Travelers are showing up for summer in full force, just redefining what vacation looks like. With so many experiences on the table, wardrobe versatility is a must.

The survey also reveals a pronounced digital detox mindset heading into summer. Nearly half (47%) of respondents say they practice JOLO (the Joy of Logging Off) or that the concept resonates with them. 41% said they'd swap their phone for a film or disposable camera this vacation season, and 32% plan to go an entire day without posting to social media. It's a signal that this summer's travelers are prioritizing presence over performance.

That shift extends to how people are planning trips in the first place. 43% of travelers say family and friends are their number one source of vacation inspiration, beating any single social media platform. And once they arrive, they want to be active participants: 31% are seeking hands-on local workshops like pottery, cooking, or weaving, while 29% are planning dedicated wellness experiences.

They're also doing it all more than once. More than half (54%) of respondents are planning two or more trips this summer, changing how people shop. Instead of one vacation outfit, they're building flexible, season-long wardrobes that work across multiple occasions. Family travel continues to dominate, with 72% planning family trips and 65% of those bringing children. For these travelers, comfort, durability, and adaptable styles top the packing list.

"Our customers are absolutely traveling this summer. They're just redefining what that looks like," said Lisa Zlotnick, U.S. Head of Brand PR for SHEIN. "They're choosing road trips over red-eyes, beach towns over big cities, and they're prioritizing being present. We're bringing our Vacay Trends to life around that reality, seven trends that let you look incredible whether you're at a coastal resort or an off-grid campsite, and at a price point that means you don't have to choose just one."

SHEIN's Vacay Trends campaign offers seven distinct aesthetics, each tied to a destination mood and designed for everyone and every family.

Sunset Siren: Sheer details and resort-ready silhouettes bring sizzling island vibes to every coastline.

Meadow Girl: Lace details, gentle florals, and romantic silhouettes infuse countryside charm to every sun-soaked moment.

Euro Girl Summer: Sun-washed hues, relaxed textures, and breezy layers channel the ease of a Mediterranean escape.

Coastal Chic: Nautical stripes, classic cuts, and crisp palettes carry 90s yacht-club elegance back on deck.

Whimsical Garden: Sheer fabrics, delicate trims, and pastel palettes bring enchanted energy to every frame.

Tropic Girly Pop: Bold prints, vibrant palettes, and playful patterns serve pure dopamine dressing in paradise.

Campcore: Utility details, rugged textures, and retro-inspired layers pack adventure-ready style from trail to town.

Ready to pack your summer wardrobe? Search "Vacay Vibe" on the SHEIN app and SHEIN.com to explore all your favorite styles from the Vacay Trends campaign. Heading somewhere worthy of a post? Tag @SHEIN_US and show us the fit using hashtags #SHEINTrends and #SHEINVacay.

Survey Methodology: Conducted via the SHEIN app from April 17–27, 2026, among 20,782 U.S. customers aged 18+ who indicated plans for a vacation or staycation this summer. All respondents were self-reported.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology, for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com.

SOURCE SHEIN