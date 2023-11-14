Arcadia Farms helps veterans transition to careers in agriculture.

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Foundation, a national 501(c)3 founded by PenFed Credit Union is helping veterans plant a legacy through their partnership with Arcadia Farms Veteran Farming Program.

From Combat to Cultivation: The PenFed Foundation Awards $50,000 Grant to Veterans’ Farming Program

In the United States, farmers make up just 1% of the population, and a similar 1% of the population comprises veterans. This unique union of demographics highlights a tremendous opportunity for veterans seeking meaningful careers after their military service. Many veterans yearn for a connection akin to the camaraderie they experienced in the military, and they often seek professions where they can see the tangible results of their hard work.

Arcadia Farms has recognized this synergy and has been instrumental in nurturing the underlying potential of veterans who want to put their skills to work in agriculture. Through their Veteran Programs, servicemembers are receiving a multilayered, hands-on educational training that develops new farmers; capitalizes on the growing market in local, sustainably grown foods; and encourages entrepreneurship and job creation.

"The PenFed Foundation's generous donation is helping usher in a new wave of American farmers: veterans -- among those rare Americans tough enough, resilient enough, creative and entrepreneurial enough to be successful in agriculture. The veterans in the Arcadia training program are cultivating not just the earth but meaningful connections with fellow vets and their communities. They answered the nation's call once; this is them, standing up again to tackle the challenging work of feeding their fellow Americans", said Arcadia Executive Director, Pamela Hess.

Arcadia has three distinct Veteran Farming Programs:

Veteran Farmer Reserve Program: 12-month program that meets one weekend a month. Reserve Farmers receive hands-on training at Arcadia's farm in Alexandria, VA ; visit working livestock, greenhouse, organic, and other farms on field trips; and receive classroom instruction on topics ranging from pest control to marketing and farm business planning. Veteran Farm Fellowship Program: A chance for veterans to learn and explore farming through a flexible, paid experience. Veteran Farm Incubator: Open to graduates of Arcadia's training programs. Arcadia provides access to land, water for irrigation, shared equipment, and additional shared infrastructure to support the incubator farmers as they launch their new farm businesses.

"This partnership is a testament to the power of collaboration and dedication to veterans' welfare. Together, we are helping veterans transition into a meaningful and impactful career in farming, ultimately contributing to the nation's agricultural sustainability," said PenFed Foundation President, Andrea McCarren.

About PenFed Foundation

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $50 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. The credit union funds the Foundation's personnel and most operational costs, allowing 99% of incoming donations to go directly to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

About Arcadia

Founded in 2010 on a farm that once belonged to George Washington, Arcadia is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to cultivating vibrant local food systems that prioritize health, equity, and sustainability, from the farm forward. A key part of our work is training a new generation of American farmers -- military veterans -- for meaningful new careers in agriculture. Since 2016, Arcadia has trained more than 185 veterans, servicemembers, and family members in the business and craft of farming; nearly half are now farming on operations of their own.

Arcadia grows food and farmers; introduces children and families to nutritious food at its source; and builds and supports school and community gardens. Our Mobile Markets source food from local farms, including our veteran farmers, and exclusively serve low-income neighborhoods that otherwise do not have easy, affordable access, accepting and doubling federal nutrition benefits, including SNAP, WIC and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Vouchers.

