From Competition to Career: Army National Guard and FORGE Redefine Scholastic Esports in 2026

The three-day national event in San Antonio returns May 15–17, 2026, with a new competitive ecosystem and expanded career-connected programming.

SAN ANTONIO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Army National Guard will present the newly rebranded FORGE Scholastic Esports Championship, returning May 15–17, 2026, to the Boeing Center at Tech Port San Antonio. Hosted and produced by Rally Cry, North America's premier in-person scholastic esports competition enters a new era in 2026 — expanding beyond championship play to create structured pathways connecting competition, education, and career opportunity.

Rally Cry is excited announce the FORGE Scholastic Esports Championship, presented by the Army National Guard, a 3-day scholastic esports events featuring competitions for K-12 and collegiate students around the nation!

Formerly known as the Scholastic Esports Championship, the event now integrates Rally Cry's FORGE program, a national ecosystem designed to help students forge ahead in their studies, professional ambitions, and leadership journeys. With the Army National Guard's support, the championship underscores a shared commitment to empowering students with tangible pathways to growth, both inside and outside the arena.

"The FORGE Scholastic Esports Championship represents more than just competition. It's a launchpad for student growth," said Evan Cameron, Product Lead at Rally Cry. "Through FORGE, we're building pathways that connect esports to education, careers, and lifelong success, while bringing together the scholastic esports community in an unforgettable live experience."

New for 2026, FORGE Trials introduces an official national qualifier ecosystem, allowing teams competing in partner leagues to earn their place at the championship through structured progression. The expanded format increases access, elevates competitive integrity, and strengthens the bridge between scholastic competition and future opportunity.

The championship will feature official competitions hosted in partnership with leading scholastic esports organizations, including ECAC, EGF, NECC, and SAMSAT's R20 Esports program, alongside activations from industry leaders Ubisoft and TwitchU.

Beyond competition, the three-day event will offer open tournaments, career panels, interactive exhibits, arcade experiences, museum programming, and community-focused activities celebrating gaming culture and student achievement.

The Boeing Center at Tech Port San Antonio provides world-class infrastructure purpose-built for immersive esports competition and large-scale interactive experiences.

About Rally Cry

Rally Cry is a leading esports platform and event organizer dedicated to powering community-focused gaming experiences for players of all ages and skill levels. Founded by esports industry veterans, the company creates organized ways for gamers to connect, play and compete with each other. Rally Cry's world class competitive platform powers gaming experiences for game publishers in addition to youth, collegiate, military, sports, and amateur communities.

About the Army National Guard

The Army National Guard serves communities across all 50 states, U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia, providing trained Soldiers who respond to domestic emergencies, natural disasters, and national defense missions. Guard members serve part-time while pursuing civilian careers or higher education, allowing them to stay close to home while making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Through education benefits including tuition assistance and career training, the Army National Guard supports students in building professional skills, leadership experience, and financial stability. By partnering with initiatives like the FORGE Scholastic Esports Championship, the Army National Guard continues its commitment to investing in the next generation of leaders.

