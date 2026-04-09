Where Champions Are Forged: FORGE Scholastic Esports Championship Returns May 15-17

Army National Guard Presented Event Unites Top Student Teams at Boeing Center at Tech Port San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally Cry announced the return of the FORGE Scholastic Esports Championship, presented by the Army National Guard. North America's premier live scholastic esports event takes over the Boeing Center at Tech Port San Antonio May 15–17, 2026, uniting thousands of high school and college competitors, fans, and industry leaders for three days of competition, gaming, and career development.

Rally Cry announced the return of the FORGE Scholastic Esports Championship, presented by the Army National Guard. North America’s premier live scholastic esports event takes over the Boeing Center at Tech Port San Antonio May 15–17, 2026, uniting thousands of high school and college competitors, fans, and industry leaders for three days of competition, gaming, and career development.

The championship features top teams from leading scholastic esports organizations including EGF, ECAC, NECC, and SAMSAT's R20 Esports program battling across 11 fan-favorite titles:

→ Overwatch 2, Rocket League, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Valorant, Marvel Rivals, League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Rainbow Six Siege, Counter-Strike 2, Apex Legends, and Halo Infinite

New for 2026, the FORGE Trials introduce a national qualifier ecosystem that enables student teams from partner leagues to earn their championship spot through structured progression. The event also hosts R20's annual Grand Finals, bringing over 200 middle and high school competitors from across the region to the Tech Port LAN arena and main stage.

Full Esports Festival Experience

Attendees will experience more than just elite-level matches. The Boeing Center transforms into a comprehensive gaming destination featuring:

State and national championships and league finals across three headline stages

Open tournaments for games such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart, and others TBA

Free play PC stations, Nintendo setups, and full LAN center

Drone soccer exhibitions and retro arcade machines

Career panels connecting esports to education and professional opportunities

Door prizes valued at over $2,500

Food, refreshments, and community spaces throughout

Tech Port San Antonio: Championship Headquarters

The Boeing Center at Tech Port San Antonio provides cutting-edge technology infrastructure perfect for esports production and interactive entertainment. Located in San Antonio, Texas, the venue hosts May 15–17, 2026.

"The FORGE Scholastic Esports Championship creates pathways from competition to career opportunity," said Evan Cameron, Product Lead at Rally Cry. "We're bringing together the nation's best student teams, industry partners like Ubisoft and TwitchU, and thousands of fans for an event that celebrates gaming, education, and leadership."

Event Details & Participation

Tickets and full schedules available at rallycry.gg/scholastic. Follow @teamRallyCry on X, Facebook and Instagram for competitor announcements, live streams, and event updates.

About Rally Cry

Rally Cry powers community-focused gaming experiences for players of all skill levels. Founded by esports veterans, the company creates organized competition platforms serving youth, collegiate, military, and amateur communities nationwide.

About the Army National Guard

The Army National Guard supports students through education benefits, tuition assistance, and career training opportunities while serving communities across all 50 states.

SOURCE Rally Cry