Where Champions Are Forged: FORGE Scholastic Esports Championship Returns May 15-17
News provided byRally Cry
Apr 09, 2026, 13:03 ET
Army National Guard Presented Event Unites Top Student Teams at Boeing Center at Tech Port San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally Cry announced the return of the FORGE Scholastic Esports Championship, presented by the Army National Guard. North America's premier live scholastic esports event takes over the Boeing Center at Tech Port San Antonio May 15–17, 2026, uniting thousands of high school and college competitors, fans, and industry leaders for three days of competition, gaming, and career development.
The championship features top teams from leading scholastic esports organizations including EGF, ECAC, NECC, and SAMSAT's R20 Esports program battling across 11 fan-favorite titles:
→ Overwatch 2, Rocket League, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Valorant, Marvel Rivals, League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Rainbow Six Siege, Counter-Strike 2, Apex Legends, and Halo Infinite
New for 2026, the FORGE Trials introduce a national qualifier ecosystem that enables student teams from partner leagues to earn their championship spot through structured progression. The event also hosts R20's annual Grand Finals, bringing over 200 middle and high school competitors from across the region to the Tech Port LAN arena and main stage.
Full Esports Festival Experience
Attendees will experience more than just elite-level matches. The Boeing Center transforms into a comprehensive gaming destination featuring:
- State and national championships and league finals across three headline stages
- Open tournaments for games such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mario Kart, and others TBA
- Free play PC stations, Nintendo setups, and full LAN center
- Drone soccer exhibitions and retro arcade machines
- Career panels connecting esports to education and professional opportunities
- Door prizes valued at over $2,500
- Food, refreshments, and community spaces throughout
Tech Port San Antonio: Championship Headquarters
The Boeing Center at Tech Port San Antonio provides cutting-edge technology infrastructure perfect for esports production and interactive entertainment. Located in San Antonio, Texas, the venue hosts May 15–17, 2026.
"The FORGE Scholastic Esports Championship creates pathways from competition to career opportunity," said Evan Cameron, Product Lead at Rally Cry. "We're bringing together the nation's best student teams, industry partners like Ubisoft and TwitchU, and thousands of fans for an event that celebrates gaming, education, and leadership."
Event Details & Participation
Tickets and full schedules available at rallycry.gg/scholastic. Follow @teamRallyCry on X, Facebook and Instagram for competitor announcements, live streams, and event updates.
About Rally Cry
Rally Cry powers community-focused gaming experiences for players of all skill levels. Founded by esports veterans, the company creates organized competition platforms serving youth, collegiate, military, and amateur communities nationwide.
About the Army National Guard
The Army National Guard supports students through education benefits, tuition assistance, and career training opportunities while serving communities across all 50 states.
SOURCE Rally Cry
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