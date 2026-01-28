From Coupon Code to Shopping Companion: RetailMeNot Celebrates 20 Years of Savings

RetailMeNot debuts a year of exclusive savings opportunities for consumers, including new shopping experiences designed to bridge the gap between AI-driven discovery and checkout.

The launch of RetailMeNot Group unifies Ziff Davis' U.S. shopping portfolio, including R BrandWorks.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RetailMeNot, a leading savings and cash back destination, is celebrating its 20th anniversary. As a pioneer in digital savings, RetailMeNot is marking two decades of innovation with a more seamless, AI-powered approach to shopping that brings together trusted deals, cash back, and inspiration across the entire purchase journey, guiding consumers from discovery to decision with greater speed and confidence.

As part of this milestone, Ziff Davis shopping is unveiling the RetailMeNot Group, which will serve as the primary U.S. shopping and savings portfolio under Ziff Davis. The RetailMeNot Group brings together Ziff Davis' trusted U.S. shopping brands, including RetailMeNot, Offers.com, BlackFriday.com, TechBargains, and Deals of America. The group also includes R BrandWorks , the in-house influencer creative studio and strategic media arm of RetailMeNot. R BrandWorks bridges the gap between first-party purchase data and culturally relevant storytelling, delivering custom video and immersive brand experiences to 100 million high-intent consumers.

New in 2026: A More Complete Shopping Experience for Today's Consumer

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, RetailMeNot will launch enhancements focused on delivering more value and confidence for shoppers at every stage of the shopping journey, including exclusive savings opportunities all year. The reimagined experience emphasizes smarter savings through improved deal and product curation, real-time access to the best shopping round-ups and influencer curations, and more personalized ways to help consumers make purchase decisions.

RetailMeNot is also unveiling a refreshed brand identity, reflecting its evolution from a coupon destination into a comprehensive savings and shopping ecosystem. As part of this evolution, RetailMeNot has begun rolling out an AI-powered shopping companion in beta, and other AI-based tools, designed to interpret shopper intent and surface the most relevant deals, value and customer service in real time. Together, these updates reinforce RetailMeNot's mission to guide consumers through every stage of the shopping journey and reward them at moments of highest intent, helping them make confident purchasing decisions while maximizing value.

"RetailMeNot is evolving from a destination for deals into a complete shopping companion," said Magali Darling, Chief Commercial Officer at RetailMeNot. "This next chapter isn't just about celebrating our history, it's about meeting shoppers in the moment with AI-driven precision and elevated mobile shopping experiences that make every purchase feel more confident. We're bringing a true glow-up to digital savings, one that delivers more value for consumers and stronger performance for brands."

From Digital Coupons to a Full Savings Ecosystem

Founded in November 2006, RetailMeNot began as one of the first digital coupon sites, helping shoppers easily find and share online promo codes during the rise of e-commerce. Over time, the company expanded beyond coupons to include cash back, personalized deals, and in-store offers, evolving into a comprehensive savings destination.

Key milestones include:

2006 : RetailMeNot is founded, helping shape the early digital savings industry

: RetailMeNot is founded, helping shape the early digital savings industry 2012 : Launch of the RetailMeNot app, opening new categories for savings-focused mobile shopping

: Launch of the RetailMeNot app, opening new categories for savings-focused mobile shopping 2017 : Expansion of RetailMeNot cash back, with millions of offers activated by shoppers

: Expansion of RetailMeNot cash back, with millions of offers activated by shoppers 2019 : Founding of National Cash Back Day, now officially observed on the first Thursday of November

: Founding of National Cash Back Day, now officially observed on the first Thursday of November 2025: RetailMeNot expands its social-first content and video strategy, reaching more than 100 million consumers across TikTok, Instagram, and other platforms

RetailMeNot expands its social-first content and video strategy, reaching more than 100 million consumers across TikTok, Instagram, and other platforms 2026: RetailMeNot celebrates 20 years, with cash back offers facilitating $1.7 billion in retailer sales and $100+ million in cash back paid out to consumers

Today, RetailMeNot Group represents the next chapter of that evolution, uniting trusted shopping and savings brands under a single portfolio focused on helping consumers save smarter and helping brands drive performance.

About RetailMeNot Group: The RetailMeNot Group brings together leading shopping, savings, and deal discovery brands that help people shop smarter and help businesses connect with high-intent consumers at moments of purchase. The RetailMeNot Group portfolio includes RetailMeNot, Offers.com, BlackFriday.com, TechBargains, and Deals of America and R BrandWorks, reaching millions of consumers through trusted social content, real-time deals, cash back, and seasonal shopping moments. RetailMeNot Group operates as part of Ziff Davis, a leading digital media and internet company.

To learn more, visit www. ziffdavis.com/brands/shopping

About Ziff Davis: Ziff Davis (NASDAQ: ZD) is a vertically focused digital media and internet company whose portfolio includes leading brands in technology, shopping, gaming and entertainment, health and wellness, connectivity, cybersecurity, and martech. For more information, visit www.ziffdavis.com .

Press Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE RetailMeNot, Inc.