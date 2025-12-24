From Custom Stickers to Labubu-Style Charms, Personalized Accessories Named 2025 Product of the Year in Promotional Products

TREVOSE, Pa., Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Personalized accessories – from custom stickers and pins to collectible Labubu-style charms – have been named Counselor's 2025 Product of the Year, reflecting a major shift in the promotional products industry toward hyper-personalized expression and culturally relevant design.

The Advertising Specialty Institute (ASI®, asicentral.com ) serves a network of 25,000 suppliers, distributors and decorators in the $26.6 billion promotional products industry. Counselor magazine, the industry's top news source for more than 70 years, selects a Product of the Year that illustrates a key emerging trend.

Once considered secondary add-ons, small customizable promotional accessories have become central to promotional strategies as brands seek memorable, emotionally resonant ways to engage audiences. Across campuses, trade shows and workplaces, branded products such as water bottles and backpacks are increasingly enhanced with personalized accessories that reflect individual identity and cultural aesthetics.

The rise of Labubu-style charms and other pop-culture-inspired collectibles in 2025 underscores the broader appeal of accessories that blend cuteness, nostalgia and individuality. These items are increasingly used by brands to create interactive experiences, from on-site customization stations to collectible giveaways that encourage sharing and long-term brand recall.

As marketers look for ways to break through in a crowded marketplace, personalized promotional accessories are proving that small, highly customizable products can deliver outsized impact – making them the must-have promotional items for 2025.

The promotional products industry, often called "swag" (Stuff We All Get), encompasses branded merchandise that companies give to clients, employees and event attendees to increase brand visibility, build loyalty and leave a lasting impression.

"Accessories are fun, photogenic, expressive and incredibly effective at helping brands build emotional connections," said C.J. Mittica, ASI editor-in-chief. "When someone puts a sticker on a laptop or a charm on a backpack, they're telling the world who they are and what matters to them. That's powerful branding."

Brands and distributors are leveraging this movement, making personalized accessories a memorable part of the brand engagement journey and a key driver of promotional impact.

